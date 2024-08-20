Will Ring Doorbell Work With Alexa? Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Home security is a high priority for many of us, so the runaway popularity of the Ring doorbell series comes as no surprise. The ability to see what’s happening outside your front door at the touch of a button – whether you‘re home or away – is hugely reassuring. Being able to greet couriers and the mailman through the app means never missing a package again.

From wired video doorbells to home security cameras and monitored alarm systems, Ring is the leading video solution to give you peace of mind for your home, pets, and property. And whether your home is an apartment, house, or condo, there is bound to be a Ring accessory that will work for you.

But with many of us already invested in smart home tech, how compatible would a Ring device be with your existing setup?

Here, we take a look at how to pair your Ring doorbell with Alexa to be able to get the most out of your devices working together.

Will Ring doorbell work with Alexa?

In a word, yes. The Alexa Dot, Alexa Echo, and Echo Show are all compatible with a Ring video doorbell. Depending on which model you have, you will be able to use Alexa to issue commands and even see or hear who is at your front door.

How to pair a Ring doorbell with Alexa: Step-by-step

Connecting your Alexa device with your Ring doorbell is straightforward and shouldn’t take long.

Open the Alexa app on your iOS or Android device and make sure you have the most recent version running. In Skills & Games, open search and type ‘Ring’ to find the Ring skill. Choose Enable Skill and Link Accounts to login and link your Ring system with Alexa. Find your Ring accessories by tapping Discover Devices to allow the app to search for nearby Ring devices to add to your account.

Can Alexa show Ring chime notifications?

Again, yes. Alexa smart speakers can notify you of Ring alerts, you just need to enable notifications. Here are step-by-step instruction for how to set up chime notifications: