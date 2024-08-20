Home monitoring products from companies such as Blink mean that keeping your home, family, pets, and property safe is easier than ever.

And with an increasing number of people choosing to invest in security accessories such as home security cameras, video doorbells, and floodlights, is a monthly subscription plan the most cost-effective way to get the most out of your system?

Whether or not you pay for a plan is likely to be determined by the number of Blink devices you have and how you use them; you might not need to pay at all. However, if you’re keen to unlock features such as live recording, storing video, and more, you may find a subscription to a Blink plan invaluable.

Here’s everything you need to know about getting a Blink subscription that’s right for you.

How to get a Blink subscription

What is Blink?

Blink is an Amazon-linked company that provides smart security solutions including indoor and outdoor cameras, video doorbells, and a home monitoring app. Blink is also compatible with Alexa-enabled devices and can be accessed using iOS or Android.

What is a Blink subscription?

While Blink devices are available to purchase as standalone items, signing up to a Blink subscription trial or plan allows users to access a number of extra features linked to their device or devices. There are two plans available: Basic and Plus. The former applicable to one device, and the Plus covering any and all Blink devices linked to your account.

What are the features of a Blink subscription?

Off-plan, Blink devices allow five minutes of live view, two-way audio, and motion-activated notifications; but no recording of footage. Purchasing a subscription delivers:

90 minutes’ live view

Motion event recording

Live view recording

60 days of unlimited cloud storage

Instant video access

Video sharing and saving

Periodic photo capturing

Person detection (with Blink Outdoor 4 and Blink Wired Floodlight Camera only)

10% off new Blink device purchases

Extended warranty coverage

How much does a Blink subscription cost?

Currently, Blink Basic costs $3/mth, or $30/yr. Blink Plus will set you back $10/mth, or $100/yr. For a more in-depth breakdown of each plan, read our dedicated Blink subscription costs article.

How do you get a Blink subscription?

On purchasing any Blink device, you’ll automatically receive a 30-day trial of the Blink Plus subscription plan. Once the trial period comes to an end – or at any point during the trial period – you can sign up for a Blink Basic or Blink Plus plan using the Blink Home Monitor app. Follow the instructions below: