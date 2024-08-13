How to Cancel Your Ring Video Doorbell Subscription

With people increasingly becoming concerned about the security of their homes (and the packages on their porch), many have turned to video doorbells and home security cameras. Like many companies in this market, Ring offers users the option to subscribe to a monthly plan, Ring Protect, to gain access to extra features such as cloud storage of recordings. While it is possible to use a Ring doorbell without a Ring Protect plan, being unable to save and review footage can be a hindrance, prompting most Ring owners to subscribe.

If you’re a Ring Protect plan subscriber looking to revert back to basics, or are simply ditching Ring entirely, then check out our step-by-step guide to canceling your subscription. You’ll also find a selection of subscription-free alternatives that we’re happy to recommend.

How to cancel your Ring Protect subscription

Slightly annoyingly, you can’t cancel your Ring Protect subscription from the Ring app. If you want to end your subscription, you’ll need to do so from either Ring’s website or via Amazon, depending on how you initially signed up for the service.

Canceling via Ring

Log into your account on Ring.com. Select Protect Plan from the top menu. Select the plan you wish to cancel. Click “Cancel plan” at the bottom of the page. You’ll then be prompted to enter a reason for your cancellation. You’ll then be asked to choose when to cancel your plan: you can either cancel immediately, or at the end of your next billing cycle. Confirm your cancellation, then you’re done.

Canceling from Amazon

Log into your Amazon account. Go to the Accounts dropdown at the top of the page, then select Memberships and Subscriptions. Click the “Cancel subscription” button next to the Ring Protect plan you wish to cancel. Confirm your cancellation.

Will I get a refund if I cancel my Ring subscription?

Those subscribed to a Ring Protect plan on a monthly basis will receive a prorated refund for any unused days remaining in the month following their cancellation. Similarly, annual plan subscribers will receive a prorated refund for any full, unused months left in their subscription. According to Ring, these refunds can take up to 10 business days to process and will be credited to the payment method associated with your Ring account.

Are there subscription-free video doorbells available?

If you’re ditching your Ring subscription because of the monthly fee, you may be interested in buying a video doorbell that offers video storage or other premium features, but doesn’t come with a recurring charge. The TP-Link Tapo D230S1 is one of our favorite video doorbells, packing in plenty of features, local storage, and a loud chime. The Ring’s diminutive cousin, the Blink Video Doorbell is a cheaper option that’s easy to install and requires no subscription. Other great options include the Eufy Video Doorbell Dual, offering free cloud storage and a second camera, and the Ezviz DB2, which is well priced and can store video locally when paired with a microSD.