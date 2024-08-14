How Much Does a Ring Subscription Cost?
Ring’s subscription service, Ring Protect, lets you access premium features and cloud video storage – but how much does it cost?
Ring’s selection of video doorbells, cameras, and other security products have become a common sight outside homes around the US in recent years, winning over consumers with their wide range of features, sharp video recording, and interconnectivity with other Amazon products. However, before you purchase a Ring Video Doorbell or home security camera, it’s a good idea to familiarize yourself with Ring’s subscription service: Ring Protect. Ring Protect is necessary to access many of the important features of your security device, as well as cloud storage for your video recordings.
For a brief overview of the different tiers, features, and pricing plans available for Ring Protect, read our breakdown below. Further down the page we also take a look at some tried-and-tested subscription-free video doorbell alternatives that have impressed us, for anyone who doesn’t fancy adding another monthly fee to their tally sheet.
Ring Protect plans: Features and pricing
Ring’s subscription service, Ring Protect, is split into three tiers: Ring Protect Basic, Ring Protect Plus, and Ring Protect Pro, with each service offering different perks and features. Each of Ring’s three plans can be paid for monthly or annually, with a year-long sign-up working out cheaper than paying month-to-month. For a quick breakdown of each plan’s features and pricing, keep reading.
Ring Protect Basic
What you get: The Basic plan allows video recording and storage for one Ring Doorbell or home camera, with a video history lasting for up to 180 days. You’ll also get premium features such as person and package alerts, snapshot captures, more detailed notifications, and up to 50 simultaneous video downloads.
Cost: $4.99/mth or $50/yr (annual purchase saves $9.89)
Ring Protect Plus
What you get: The brand’s mid-tier offering provides access to premium video and notification features on all your Ring devices at one location. Ring’s Plus plan comes with everything featured in the Basic plan, as well as advanced video features such as multi-camera live view, customizable notifications, and extended warranties on your Ring devices.
Cost: $10/mth or $100/yr (annual purchase saves $20)
Ring Protect Pro
What you get: The advanced Pro plan covers all your Ring devices at a single location and includes 24/7 professional alarm monitoring. As well as offering all the features of the lower-tier plans, Protect Pro includes cellular backup to maintain coverage during internet outages, eero Secure digital security services, potential discounts on your home insurance, and more.
Cost: $20/mth or $200/yr (annual purchase saves $40)
Subscription-free video doorbell alternatives
If you’d prefer not to have to pay a monthly fee with your video doorbell, but still want access to video storage, we can recommend some solid alternatives to Ring’s setup. If you already have a Ring subscription and wish to cancel your plan before switching doorbells, check out our How to Cancel Your Ring Subscription article.
Looking at subscription-free alternatives to Ring doorbells, our favorite option is TP-Link’s Tapo D230S1, which is among the best video doorbells we’ve tested, offering oodles of features, a loud chime, and up to 512GB of local storage. Part of Amazon’s budget security line and a dinkier cousin of the Ring Doorbell, the Blink Video Doorbell impresses with its low price, easy installation, and local storage options via its Sync Module 2 add-on, which can be fitted with a USB drive. Other worthwhile options include the Eufy Video Doorbell Dual, which offers up to 16GB of local storage and premium features subscription-free, and the Ezviz DB2, a reasonably priced video doorbell that can offer local storage when paired with a microSD card.