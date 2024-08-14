How Much Does a Ring Subscription Cost?

Ring’s selection of video doorbells, cameras, and other security products have become a common sight outside homes around the US in recent years, winning over consumers with their wide range of features, sharp video recording, and interconnectivity with other Amazon products. However, before you purchase a Ring Video Doorbell or home security camera, it’s a good idea to familiarize yourself with Ring’s subscription service: Ring Protect. Ring Protect is necessary to access many of the important features of your security device, as well as cloud storage for your video recordings.

For a brief overview of the different tiers, features, and pricing plans available for Ring Protect, read our breakdown below. Further down the page we also take a look at some tried-and-tested subscription-free video doorbell alternatives that have impressed us, for anyone who doesn’t fancy adding another monthly fee to their tally sheet.

Ring Protect plans: Features and pricing

Ring’s subscription service, Ring Protect, is split into three tiers: Ring Protect Basic, Ring Protect Plus, and Ring Protect Pro, with each service offering different perks and features. Each of Ring’s three plans can be paid for monthly or annually, with a year-long sign-up working out cheaper than paying month-to-month. For a quick breakdown of each plan’s features and pricing, keep reading.

Ring Protect Basic

What you get: The Basic plan allows video recording and storage for one Ring Doorbell or home camera, with a video history lasting for up to 180 days. You’ll also get premium features such as person and package alerts, snapshot captures, more detailed notifications, and up to 50 simultaneous video downloads.

Cost: $4.99/mth or $50/yr (annual purchase saves $9.89)