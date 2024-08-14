How Much Does a Blink Subscription Cost?
We love Blink as a cheaper alternative to brands such as Ring, but how much does its subscription cost – and is it worth the money?
Blink security devices such as the Blink video doorbell or Blink Mini security camera have generally impressed us in testing, scoring points for their reasonable prices and solid range of features. However, the total price and functionality of these devices is determined by Blink’s subscription plans, which add extra features such as cloud storage and improved notifications at the cost of a monthly fee.
Below, you’ll discover the different plans that Blink offers as part of its subscription packages, as well as the features included and pricing of each. Further down, we take a look at some add-ons that can increase the functionality of your Blink device without the need for a subscription, as well as some alternative video doorbells that don’t require a subscription at all. If you’re really keen on keeping your home protected, coupling your video doorbell with a home security camera will give you even more peace of mind.
Blink plans: Features and pricing
Of course, you can use a Blink device without subscribing, but a Blink subscription opens the door to many of the most useful features of your security device. Blink’s subscription service is split into two tiers: Blink Basic and Blink Plus, both of which can be paid for monthly or annually. For a brief overview of each plan’s features and cost, check out our guide below:
No plan
What you get: If you choose to use your Blink device without a subscription then you’ll still receive motion-activated notifications and be able to stream a live feed from your device for up to 5 minutes; but you won’t have access to any of the features listed below.
Cost: $0/mth
Blink Basic
What you get: Blink’s Basic plan provides the above features with the live stream view extended up to 90 minutes, as well as premium features on one Blink device. These include automatic recording upon motion detection, live stream view recording, unlimited cloud storage for up to 60 days, instant video access, auto local storage backup (if you have a local storage device attached), and easy video sharing.
Cost: $3/mth or $30/yr (annual purchase saves $6)
Blink Plus
What you get: The brand’s top-tier, Blink Plus, includes everything you get with Blink Basic and it also extends these features to an unlimited number of compatible devices. On top of all that, Plus also adds the ability to snooze notifications, extends warranty coverage, and gives you 10% off further Blink purchases.
Cost: $10/mth or $100/yr (annual purchase saves $20)
Subscription-free video doorbell alternatives
Of all the features that video doorbells offer, video storage is one of the most important yet the one most often put behind a paywall. If you’re set on getting a Blink doorbell, but don’t want to pay a recurring fee, the good news is that you do have an alternative option. The Sync Module 2 add-on for Blink allows you to control all your Blink devices from the home monitor and also adds the option for local storage (i.e. non-cloud) via USB.
Looking at subscription-free options outside of Blink, one of our favorite video doorbells overall is the TP-Link Tapo D230S1, which is a feature-packed option with a loud chime and up to 512GB of local storage available. The Eufy Video Doorbell Dual, while a little on the expensive side, does add a second camera for improved coverage and offers up to 16GB of local storage and other premium features without payment of a monthly fee. A more reasonably priced option, the Ezviz DB2, is a well-rounded option to which you can add local storage via microSD.