How Much Does a Blink Subscription Cost?

Blink security devices such as the Blink video doorbell or Blink Mini security camera have generally impressed us in testing, scoring points for their reasonable prices and solid range of features. However, the total price and functionality of these devices is determined by Blink’s subscription plans, which add extra features such as cloud storage and improved notifications at the cost of a monthly fee.

Below, you’ll discover the different plans that Blink offers as part of its subscription packages, as well as the features included and pricing of each. Further down, we take a look at some add-ons that can increase the functionality of your Blink device without the need for a subscription, as well as some alternative video doorbells that don’t require a subscription at all. If you’re really keen on keeping your home protected, coupling your video doorbell with a home security camera will give you even more peace of mind.

Blink plans: Features and pricing

Of course, you can use a Blink device without subscribing, but a Blink subscription opens the door to many of the most useful features of your security device. Blink’s subscription service is split into two tiers: Blink Basic and Blink Plus, both of which can be paid for monthly or annually. For a brief overview of each plan’s features and cost, check out our guide below:

No plan

What you get: If you choose to use your Blink device without a subscription then you’ll still receive motion-activated notifications and be able to stream a live feed from your device for up to 5 minutes; but you won’t have access to any of the features listed below.

Cost: $0/mth