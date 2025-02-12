What Types of HVAC System Are There and Which Is Best for You?

According to a survey carried out by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), around 110 million American households have air conditioning units. This is more than 80% of the population.

A heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system uses a thermostat to control components including air conditioning units, ventilation systems, and heating options. Combined, these components keep filtered air circulating around your home, keeping humidity and temperatures at a comfortable level.

The HVAC system market is huge and projected to grow from $46.74 billion in 2023 to $67.47 billion by 2030. But the size of the industry means that there are a baffling number of options. How do homeowners decide on the best option for their space, whether they are upgrading their current system or buying for the first time? We turned to an expert.

Robert Bean is a distinguished lecturer and fellow of the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers, which was founded in 1894. He worked in the industry for 40 years and now trains professionals.

Types of HVAC systems: What you need to know

What are the different types of HVAC system?

Bean explains that HVAC systems can largely be broken down into two groups: those that use fans and those that use circulators or pumps. Fan systems combine furnaces, air-based heat pumps, fan/convectors, and force flows – and these are air-based systems.

In contrast, the second type of system is hydronic fluid-based. This brings together boilers and heat pumps serving baseboards, radiators, and radiant panels (floors, walls, and ceilings) and also fan/convectors/force flows and unit heaters.

How do you choose the right one for your home?

There isn’t a simple answer. The best place to start is by asking some questions, says Bean.

Here is his list:

What climate zone do you live in? Will the HVAC system predominantly be for heating, cooling, or mixed usage?

What standards was your house designed and built to? Is it a bare minimum code-built home, or does it meet Passive House standards?

Are there individuals with special requirements such as those with asthma? (This could mean air cleaning capabilities are needed and that the levels of humidity may need to be monitored closely)

What available sources of energy are reliable for the region – gas/oil/electric or electric generated by renewables or a combination? HVAC systems can be energy-hungry so pick an Energy-Star certified system

Bean says that many homeowners will simply inherit a HVAC system – especially first time buyers. He explains: “As a very general rule – subject to caveats such as local and economic conditions – air-based systems will be found in the built-to-code home in warmer climates zones. Fluid based hydronic systems will be found in colder climates in homes built to a higher standard by custom builders.”

He adds that it tends to be more seasoned homeowners who will be working with a custom builder and because of this, they “…can have a great deal of influence in the system type, particularly if the owner is also acting as the general contractor.”

READ NEXT: Best Air-Quality Monitor

How do you choose a contractor?

Once you have answered the key questions above, you will have a stronger sense of what you need to make it easier to find the company to fit your system. It is important though to differentiate between a designer and a contractor. Bean explains: “A seasoned designer in a boutique contracting operation will select the appropriate system(s) for the specific challenges. This will more often than not be a hybrid system. A contractor working for a large-scale builder will typically apply a one strategy approach and will likely be air-based.”