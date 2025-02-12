What Types of HVAC System Are There and Which Is Best for You?
As temperatures fluctuate more wildly each year, homeowners need effective countermeasures. We talked to an HVAC veteran about your options
According to a survey carried out by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), around 110 million American households have air conditioning units. This is more than 80% of the population.
A heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system uses a thermostat to control components including air conditioning units, ventilation systems, and heating options. Combined, these components keep filtered air circulating around your home, keeping humidity and temperatures at a comfortable level.
The HVAC system market is huge and projected to grow from $46.74 billion in 2023 to $67.47 billion by 2030. But the size of the industry means that there are a baffling number of options. How do homeowners decide on the best option for their space, whether they are upgrading their current system or buying for the first time? We turned to an expert.
Robert Bean is a distinguished lecturer and fellow of the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers, which was founded in 1894. He worked in the industry for 40 years and now trains professionals.
Types of HVAC systems: What you need to know
What are the different types of HVAC system?
Bean explains that HVAC systems can largely be broken down into two groups: those that use fans and those that use circulators or pumps. Fan systems combine furnaces, air-based heat pumps, fan/convectors, and force flows – and these are air-based systems.
In contrast, the second type of system is hydronic fluid-based. This brings together boilers and heat pumps serving baseboards, radiators, and radiant panels (floors, walls, and ceilings) and also fan/convectors/force flows and unit heaters.
How do you choose the right one for your home?
There isn’t a simple answer. The best place to start is by asking some questions, says Bean.
Here is his list:
- What climate zone do you live in? Will the HVAC system predominantly be for heating, cooling, or mixed usage?
- What standards was your house designed and built to? Is it a bare minimum code-built home, or does it meet Passive House standards?
- Are there individuals with special requirements such as those with asthma? (This could mean air cleaning capabilities are needed and that the levels of humidity may need to be monitored closely)
- What available sources of energy are reliable for the region – gas/oil/electric or electric generated by renewables or a combination? HVAC systems can be energy-hungry so pick an Energy-Star certified system
Bean says that many homeowners will simply inherit a HVAC system – especially first time buyers. He explains: “As a very general rule – subject to caveats such as local and economic conditions – air-based systems will be found in the built-to-code home in warmer climates zones. Fluid based hydronic systems will be found in colder climates in homes built to a higher standard by custom builders.”
He adds that it tends to be more seasoned homeowners who will be working with a custom builder and because of this, they “…can have a great deal of influence in the system type, particularly if the owner is also acting as the general contractor.”
How do you choose a contractor?
Once you have answered the key questions above, you will have a stronger sense of what you need to make it easier to find the company to fit your system. It is important though to differentiate between a designer and a contractor. Bean explains: “A seasoned designer in a boutique contracting operation will select the appropriate system(s) for the specific challenges. This will more often than not be a hybrid system. A contractor working for a large-scale builder will typically apply a one strategy approach and will likely be air-based.”
Bean emphasizes that you should never assume a contractor is a designer. “Fitting ducts and pipes and assembling mechanical systems is not design – it is called fabrication and many consumers and those in industry do not understand this nuance”, he explains.
“If a contractor does do design, it requires mathematical calculations and drawings done to acceptable standards afforded by approved training programs typically regulated by the government.”
The benefit of picking an independent designer is that they will “…help you make decisions that are best for you and not tied into the needs of the manufacturers, contractor, and builder,” he adds. If you do find a “one-stop shop” contractor that fits your needs, make sure you research them, including testimonials.
Qualifications and certifications
Due diligence should also include whether the designer or contractor is both qualified and certified. Bean gives this checklist:
- Look out for design and trade certifications from industry associations such as ASHRAE, ACCA, IAPMO, and HRAI of Canada
- Find out from manufacturers who your local wholesaler is for the equipment you need. Call up the wholesalers and get recommendations or confirm if they know of your proposed contractor. Try and stick to one brand of component or you may face warranty issues
- Manufacturers will issue certifications to those who have taken their training programs. If a contractor is promoting model X from brand Y make sure they can prove they are certified to handle the design and installation of that equipment. You can double-check by calling the manufacturer to check the contractor has taken the course appropriate for the job
- Qualifications will come in the form of trade tickets and these will be issued by provincial or state licensing boards
- Ask for references
- Ask for proof of licenses and insurance including – but not limited to workman’s compensation, damage insurance, and professional liability insurance – and make sure that they are bonded
Finally, says Bean, get it nailed down who you will be working with. He explains: “Bigger firms will have sales people whose job is not to manage your project. Smaller firms you will normally get to work with the person making the proposal. If you develop trust with the person making the proposal and it is not the same as the installer you may find yourself in an awkward spot when it comes to site conflicts … and there will be conflicts.”
Installing a HVAC system can cost up to $10,000, which is a significant outlay. Answering questions about what you need and doing meticulous research on proposed contractors will ensure you get the best system for your needs installed by someone who has the right knowledge and ability.