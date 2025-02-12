What Is a HVAC System?

The standard configuration is built around a central air conditioning unit and a gas furnace or boiler. However, air-source heat pumps are also gaining popularity; they do lose some of their efficiency as it gets colder, though. But there are other units that can be incorporated too including space heaters, window air conditioning units, and ground-source heat pumps.

Next are the components that change the air and then allow it to be circulated around your property through the ductwork. There is a blower, which is powered by a motor, to push the air, air filters, and both evaporator and condenser coils. In traditional systems, these coils cool and dehumidify the indoor air. In heat source systems, evaporator coils support heating too.

If your system is built around a gas furnace, you will also have a heat exchange unit, which absorbs the heat from the furnace and allows it to be distributed throughout your home using the duct system.

READ NEXT: Best Humidifier

How to choose the right HVAC configuration for your home

Joshua advises using local professionals as they will know the climate and will have worked to help homeowners mitigate against specific weather conditions. But also remember, he says, that every home is different and some of your needs may be unique.

Because of this, Joshua says to take time on the decision as to which HVAC system to install. “I think it’s very important for homeowners to do as much homework as possible before making an HVAC system purchase”, he explains. “There are many places that you can gather quotes and estimates on installing an HVAC system, but I recommend that the best places to start is checking with friends, family, and neighbors. You can then check websites that provide third-party reviews, and find the dealer locators provided by most premium HVAC brands,” he adds.

Taking into account maintenance costs

HVAC systems require maintenance and this will vary from component to component. When you are shopping for a system, you need to ask about maintenance schedules. Joshua says: “Good contractors should provide many options for the system itself, extended warranties of different types, and an overall maintenance plan. This means homeowners can get as many years of comfortable and efficient heating and air conditioning from that system as possible.”

Joshua adds that there are some maintenance tasks that homeowners might be able to handle themselves, but an annual HVAC system check-up and thorough clean is definitely advisable. This is to make sure that the system is working to an optimal level but also that the components that air interacts with are clean. Bacteria can grow on components and then be blown around your home. Maintenance and cleaning is key to stopping this happening and ensuring healthy air is circulating.

A HVAC system, as temperatures rise and fall during the year, can ensure consistency of indoor temperature but also keep air quality high, whether by maintaining humidity levels or cleanliness. It is a huge outlay though for most homeowners so take your time with your decision and research before you part with any money.