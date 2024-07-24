How to Clean a Tower Fan: Top Tips from the Experts

“To ensure efficient and quiet operation, regular cleaning is necessary. It’s also essential for prolonging the lifespan of a tower fan. Keeping the fan clean helps maintain all of its components, reducing the likelihood of breakdowns,” he adds.

So not only will cleaning keep your tower fan running smoothly, it minimizes wear and tear, ensuring you get the most out of your investment.

How to clean a tower fan: Step by step

1. Unplug your tower fan

“When cleaning a tower fan, make sure that the unit is turned off and unplugged from the electrical outlet,” advises Angela Cunningham, product manager at Midea. “It’s also important to be careful not to let water touch the motor or other electrical parts. Be sure to reference the fan’s user manual to see if it’s designed to be opened/disassembled for cleaning.”

If you’ve misplaced the manual, check online for a downloadable copy. This will provide guidance for cleaning your specific model. Ideally, clean your tower fan outside your home, so any dust isn’t released into the indoor air.

2. Vacuum the exterior

Using your vacuum’s brush attachment (or the end of the hose, if you don’t have one), gently suck up any particles on the outside of the tower fan, particularly around the vents where air flows in and out. No vacuum? No problem: use an old paintbrush instead. “If you need something with more force, you can use compressed air to help clear dust and debris,” suggests Angela.

3. Deep-clean the blades

If it won’t invalidate your warranty, you can open up the front of your tower fan with a screwdriver. This should expose the blades for a more thorough clean using your vacuum attachment and/or a brush. Clean the casing behind the blades, too, if it’s accessible.

If your tower fan is still under warranty and the unit isn’t designed to be opened up for cleaning, leave the casing intact. Instead, use a can of compressed air aimed at the vents to blast away dirt or dust.

4. Blow away trace dust

Reattach the casing if applicable. Then plug in the fan, turn it on and let it run for a few minutes. “This will expel any dust and debris that’s been loosened while cleaning,” says Angela.

5. Clean the outside

Finish by unplugging again, and wiping down the exterior of the fan. A damp cloth and a spritz of all-purpose cleaner will remove any remaining particles.

How often does a tower fan need cleaning?

The frequency of cleaning your tower fan will depend on how often you use it and where you tend to use it.

For example, if the fan is positioned in an environment that accumulates dust easily, such as a work space or a high-traffic area, you should clean it often to ensure it’s working optimally. The same applies if you have pets that shed, resulting in airborne hair and dander.

“If you use the fan every day, it’s best to clean it every three to four weeks,” advises Josh. “For less frequent use, cleaning every six to eight weeks is advisable.”

This advice is echoed by Angela: “Every 1-2 weeks, you can lightly dust your unit to prevent dust and debris from building up. Every 2-3 months, completing a deeper clean of the unit will help ensure it operates properly.”