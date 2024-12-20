Remington Barba Beard Trimmer Review: An Excellent Budget Option
Looking for a beard trimmer on a tight budget, then you could do much worse than Remington’s Barba trimmer
A beard trimmer is a vital accessory for keeping your facial hair looking its best without wet shaving. Remington’s Barba beard trimmer is cheaper than most, but don’t let that fool you into thinking it isn’t well suited to everyday use. On the contrary, we found it a solid workhorse of a beard trimmer that performs just as well as much more expensive products.
Remington Barba beard trimmer review: What do you get for the money?
Despite being relatively inexpensive for a beard trimmer, Remington’s Barba offers nine different cutting lengths between 0.06in and 0.71in, making it perfectly suited to all but the very longest beards. These different grades are selected via a mechanical wheel, so there’s no need to swap between different combs constantly. For detail trimming, the Barba has a second, pop-up blade.
The Barba offers up to 40 minutes’ trimming on a single charge – somewhat underwhelming when most of its rivals can manage at least an hour. However, the good news is that you can use it plugged in, should it ever run out of juice. Its blades are ceramic and “self-oiling”, which means it requires minimum maintenance and is always ready to use.
Remington Barba beard trimmer review: What’s it like to use?
We found the Remington Barba performs exceptionally well, especially considering its price. Whether you have a long or short beard, or indeed areas of your beard that are long and short, it’s well equipped to keep your facial hair looking neat and tidy at all times.
We preferred using the main blade with the comb removed for detailing, rather than the smaller pop-up blade, which can feel a little fiddly. As for longevity, I’ve had an old version of the Remington Barba for many years and it has never skipped a beat.
READ NEXT: Best Electric Shaver
Remington Barba beard trimmer review: What isn’t it good at?
Aside from the minor issue regarding battery life, there isn’t much we disliked about the Remington Barba. It doesn’t cut quite as close as some trimmers – the Wahl Aqua Blade gets much closer at just 0.008in – and with just nine settings, there isn’t as fine a level of adjustment as you get with some models, either. Having said that, neither of these shortcomings should present a major obstacle to most users.
Remington Barba beard trimmer review: Should you buy it?
Absolutely. The Remington Barba is one of the best, if not the best budget beard trimmer we’ve tested. It’s simple to use and care for, and we wouldn’t hesitate in recommending it over rivals that cost significantly more thanks to its clever design. If battery life is a major deal breaker then you may want to consider a model with a longer runtime, but as far as we’re concerned, the Remington Barba beard trimmer ticks all the right boxes and should satisfy the vast majority of users.