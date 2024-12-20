Remington Barba Beard Trimmer Review: An Excellent Budget Option

The Barba offers up to 40 minutes’ trimming on a single charge – somewhat underwhelming when most of its rivals can manage at least an hour. However, the good news is that you can use it plugged in, should it ever run out of juice. Its blades are ceramic and “self-oiling”, which means it requires minimum maintenance and is always ready to use.

Remington Barba beard trimmer review: What’s it like to use?

We found the Remington Barba performs exceptionally well, especially considering its price. Whether you have a long or short beard, or indeed areas of your beard that are long and short, it’s well equipped to keep your facial hair looking neat and tidy at all times.

We preferred using the main blade with the comb removed for detailing, rather than the smaller pop-up blade, which can feel a little fiddly. As for longevity, I’ve had an old version of the Remington Barba for many years and it has never skipped a beat.

Remington Barba beard trimmer review: What isn’t it good at?

Aside from the minor issue regarding battery life, there isn’t much we disliked about the Remington Barba. It doesn’t cut quite as close as some trimmers – the Wahl Aqua Blade gets much closer at just 0.008in – and with just nine settings, there isn’t as fine a level of adjustment as you get with some models, either. Having said that, neither of these shortcomings should present a major obstacle to most users.