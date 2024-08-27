Best Blood Pressure Monitor 2024: Keep Track of Your Blood Pressure at Home
Our helpful guide and bite-sized reviews of the best blood pressure monitors will help you get results you can trust
Buying one of the best blood pressure monitors on the market could potentially save your life. At the very least, it will allow you to track fluctuations in your blood pressure over time and help you to get a more accurate reading than when you’re at the doctor’s office.
There are several types of home blood pressure monitors on the market; however, the American Heart Association recommends using one that measures your blood pressure via a cuff on your upper arm. This type of monitor delivers a far more accurate reading than wrist or finger monitors. It’s also worth looking for a monitor that lets you share your results, via an app, with your family or doctor.
Beyond those basic requirements, home blood pressure monitors can offer a surprising range of features, from irregular heartbeat detection to audio readings. Our research team has narrowed down the field to the best blood pressure monitors available, all of which meet strict US blood pressure validation criteria.
In this article, we’ll reveal the four best blood pressure monitors you can buy right now, and then help you make the right choice with our buying guide.
Best blood pressure monitors: At a glance
|Best blood pressure monitor for home use
|Omron Evolv (~$72)
|Best easy-to-read blood pressure monitor
|Beurer BM55 (~$30)
|Best blood pressure monitor with voice feedback
|Renpho Smart Blood Pressure Monitor (~$90)
The best blood pressure monitors you can buy in 2024
1. Omron Evolv: Best blood pressure monitor for home use
Price when reviewed: $72
- Great for… professional-level monitoring at home
- Not so great for… tight budgets
Omron is one of the most established brands when it comes to home blood pressure monitors, and the Evolv is highly respected by doctors and appears on the US Blood Pressure Validation database.
This one-piece unit is lightweight and compact, with no annoying tubes or wires as the screen is directly attached to the wide, comfy cuff. Just wrap it around your upper arm, press “Start”, and wait for your reading. As well as your systolic and diastolic readings, the device will also let you know if it detects an irregular heartbeat.
The only other button on this sleek device is for Bluetooth connection, which enables you to use the free Omron app to track your measurements, share them with your family or your doctor, and sync them with other health data.
Even if you don’t use the app, we think this fast, silent, accurate, and intuitive machine is well worth the investment. If ever a blood pressure monitor could look stylish, this is it.
Key specs – Weight: 0.5lb (without batteries); For use on: Upper arm; Power source: 4 x AAA batteries; Bluetooth: Yes; Compatible with: Android and iOS; Warranty: 3 years
2. Beurer BM55: The easiest-to-read blood pressure monitor
Price when reviewed: $30
- Great for… crystal-clear results
- Not so great for… those who don’t want to rely on software
This well-made machine is compact, yet its display is big, well-illuminated, and superbly easy to read. Plus, as it stores up to 60 readings for two people, it’s a good investment for couples who want to see how they’re doing over time.
The monitor is easy to set up and measures both your blood pressure and pulse rate. You can connect it to your PC or smartphone using the Beurer HealthManager app or via the USB cable provided. Setup can take a little time but, once it’s done, you’re rewarded with all kinds of ways to read your data, including graphs and charts. The cuff inflates quickly and easily, and it gives accurate results – including an irregular heartbeat alert as well as blood pressure readings.
Key specs – Weight: 1lb (without batteries); For use on: Upper arm; Power source: 4 x AA batteries; Bluetooth: Yes; Compatible with: Android and iOS; Warranty: 3 years
3. Renpho Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor: Best blood pressure monitor with voice feedback
Price when reviewed: $30
- Great for… audio feedback
- Not so great for… tracking and sharing your readings via an app
Health device specialist Renpho designed this petite blood pressure monitor to be as easy to read as possible but you don’t even have to look at it to get a reading because it will tell you out loud too (in English only), and even talk you through the whole process of taking a measurement.
The extra-large cuff is easy to fit on any arm up to 16.5in circumference and, to ensure accurate readings, the device will even prompt you to reposition the cuff if it’s not on quite right. Then all you do is touch the button once to take measurements, including systolic and diastolic BP, pulse, and any sign of an irregular heartbeat.
All these readings appear on the touchscreen’s big backlit LED display, as well as being spoken out loud unless you switch off speaker mode. The unit automatically saves up to 120 readings each for two users. Just a shame it’s not Bluetooth-compatible and doesn’t link with an app.
The list price is fairly high but Walmart recently slashed its price as low as $30, so grab a bargain while you can.
Key specs – Weight: 0.4lb (without batteries); For use on: Upper arm; Power source: 4 x AAA batteries or USB; Bluetooth: No; Compatible with: N/A; Warranty: One year
How to choose the best blood pressure monitor for you
How much do I need to spend?
Some blood pressure monitors cost over $100, but you don’t need to pay top dollar for accurate, consistent results. In fact, you can buy a half-decent, basic monitor for less than $20. When you’re paying more than that, you’re essentially paying for extra features.
Should I buy a digital or manual monitor?
Automatic digital blood pressure monitors are best for home use because they’re capable of self-inflating, which makes them much easier to use than their manual hand-pump counterparts. Some automatic machines can also upload information directly to your smartphone or computer for easier tracking over time.
What extra features should I look for?
One feature we recommend looking for is a risk indicator, which warns you if your blood pressure reading exceeds recommended levels. Some monitors will also alert you to heart conditions such as arrhythmia or atrial fibrillation (AFIB). Neither of these conditions has obvious external symptoms, so an alert could be a lifesaver.
The ability to collect and store readings will be helpful if you want to share day-to-day results with your doctor. Some machines can store readings for multiple people, which is handy if there’s more than one person in your house who needs to monitor their blood pressure.
The smartest devices use Bluetooth to connect wirelessly to your smartphone or tablet, allowing you to combine your blood pressure readings with other data, such as calorie intake, weight, and activity levels, to form a more complete overview of your health.
How can I check that my blood pressure monitor is clinically validated?
There are more than 3,000 blood pressure monitors on the market, but only 15% of these have been clinically tested for accuracy. Testing and validation ensure the monitors’ results are trustworthy, especially to doctors’ standards.
Several registries track the validation status of blood pressure monitors, and they’re useful but they don’t always agree. The American Medical Association’s registry, Validate BP, excludes some monitors validated by the European Society of Hypertension because they use different testing protocols.
An excellent international blood pressure monitor registry is Stride BP, which lists monitors validated by the World Hypertension League, the International Society of Hypertension, and the European Society of Hypertension.
Both Stride BP and Validate BP are easy to search and give you plenty of information about the monitor model you’re interested in.
Anything else to consider?
To get an accurate reading, make sure that your monitor’s cuff fits your upper arm comfortably. Most blood pressure monitors come with an average fitting, but if you’re particularly big or slim you may need a non-standard size.
It’s also worth noting that some machines are much faster than others. Depending on which model you’re using, it can take anything from a few seconds to a few minutes to get a reading. Aside from the convenience factor, this is worth bearing in mind if you hate having your blood pressure taken.
Finally, check whether your blood pressure monitor uses batteries or requires mains electricity. Most models use batteries that are easy to replace, but a mains-powered model means you don’t have to worry about running out of juice.
For more information, see the American Heart Association‘s guide to high blood pressure and how to measure it accurately at home.