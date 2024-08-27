Best Blood Pressure Monitor 2024: Keep Track of Your Blood Pressure at Home

Buying one of the best blood pressure monitors on the market could potentially save your life. At the very least, it will allow you to track fluctuations in your blood pressure over time and help you to get a more accurate reading than when you’re at the doctor’s office.

There are several types of home blood pressure monitors on the market; however, the American Heart Association recommends using one that measures your blood pressure via a cuff on your upper arm. This type of monitor delivers a far more accurate reading than wrist or finger monitors. It’s also worth looking for a monitor that lets you share your results, via an app, with your family or doctor.

Beyond those basic requirements, home blood pressure monitors can offer a surprising range of features, from irregular heartbeat detection to audio readings. Our research team has narrowed down the field to the best blood pressure monitors available, all of which meet strict US blood pressure validation criteria.

In this article, we’ll reveal the four best blood pressure monitors you can buy right now, and then help you make the right choice with our buying guide.