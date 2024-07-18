This will get rid of some of the bacteria from your mouth that’s caught in the bristles. If you opt for a peroxide solution, change this daily – and look for options that have been reviewed by the FDA.

Soaking the head of the brush in an antibacterial mouthwash or denture cleaning solution for a couple of minutes after brushing will also help to remove some bacteria. Of course, if you’re cleaning an electric toothbrush, ensure you’ve disconnected it from the charging base in order to clean the head properly. Note, though, that all of these methods to clean your toothbrush may mean that the bristles degrade faster.

Walker adds that some toothbrushes even come with UV-light sanitizers, but says: “Honestly, in my opinion, it’s just easier and better to replace your toothbrush regularly.” Nonetheless, a study did find that these UV chambers were more effective at killing bacteria than chlorhexidine gluconate solution and saline solution.

There’s also a case for simply running your toothbrush under hot water (hot enough to produce steam) before you use it, since micro-organisms may have settled on the brush from it simply being in the bathroom. It’s wise to keep your toothbrush as far as possible from the toilet, too, for this very reason – every time the toilet is flushed, micro-particles are released into the air. The particles coming from this so-called “toilet plume” are well documented.

Top tips for storing your toothbrush

As well as considering the distance from your toilet, it’s important to store your toothbrush somewhere it can dry naturally; a moist toothbrush will harbor more bacteria.

In addition, try to give each toothbrush enough space so that air can circulate around it. You want to avoid cross-contamination if you have multiple toothbrushes in one bathroom – even if toothbrushes are touching, they can swap germs. Clean the containers that you use for storage regularly as these can be a home for bacteria, too. Experts don’t encourage covering your toothbrush, since this will prevent it from air-drying properly.

How often should you replace a toothbrush?

Walker states that you should replace your manual toothbrush or electric toothbrush head at least every 3 months, or sooner if the bristles are showing signs of being worn – advice that’s backed by the American Dental Association. However, if you’ve been ill, then Walker suggests you replace your toothbrush immediately to prevent re-infecting yourself; this applies even if it’s a new toothbrush.

And if you’ve shared your toothbrush with someone else then replace it immediately. Since each individual has a unique bacteria flora, sharing toothbrushes isn’t advised because of the potential for catching a periodontal disease or other blood-borne illness from the other person. Indeed, some experts argue that it’s better to forgo cleaning your teeth than sharing someone else’s toothbrush!

While the majority of bacteria are harmless, bacteria in our mouths can be the cause of bad breath, gum disease and tooth decay. With this in mind, it’s well worth taking a few minutes to add toothbrush cleaning to your daily routine.