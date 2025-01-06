Western Digital WD_Black P40 Review: Ultra-Fast SSD With Added Gamer Bling

While the casing doesn’t go big on color, the RGB light bars more than make up for that. There are two, one under each long edge, and you can control them from the WD_Black Dashboard utility already sitting on the drive. As well as setting specific colors, you can select from a range of color cycle, breathing, and rainbow animations.

WD supplies the drive with a USB-Type C cable plus a USB-Type A adapter, because the P40 is marketed at console gamers as well as PC users. However, it’s hard to recommend the drive to console users, because no console currently supports 20Gbits/sec USB – the Xbox Series S and X only go up to 5Gbits/sec, while even the PlayStation 5 only goes as far as 10Gbits/sec. In other words, buying this drive to use with a console is a waste of its potential – you might as well stick to cheaper drives.