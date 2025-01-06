Toshiba Canvio Flex Review: The Perfect Low-Cost Drive for Backup and Storage

The prices of portable SSDs continue to fall, but when you need a lot of storage at a manageable cost mechanical hard drives still win the day. You can buy a 4TB portable HDD for less than an SSD with half the capacity.

The Toshiba Canvio Flex is one of today’s most competitively priced external HDDs, available in 1TB, 2TB and 4TB sizes at prices between $65 and $125. While it isn’t the toughest drive, the fastest drive nor the drive with the most features, if you need a portable disk for archiving or backup – or to store any games that you’re currently not playing – it will do just fine. I put the Canvio Flex through its paces to see how it matches up with the best portable HDDs.