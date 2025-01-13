SanDisk Pro-Blade Transport Review: The Removable Drive, Rebooted

Sandisk Pro-Blade Transport review: How does it perform?

The big selling point of the Pro-Blade is its sheer convenience. You can have multiple Mags on the go to cover different needs – different video projects or backups, for example – then swap them in and out at will. There’s no messing around with the old Safely Remove Hardware button in the Windows taskbar, and inserting and hot-swapping Mags just works. It’s a more elegant solution than having a bunch of external drives, and there’s even a space to mark project names or add a label on the bottom of each Mag.

What’s more, raw performance is impressive. Sequential read/write speeds over a USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 connection are up there with the fastest portable SSDs I’ve tested, with write speeds particularly strong. Random read/write speeds aren’t quite as impressive, but they’re still more than usable and it’s unlikely that anyone would use a Pro-Blade system to run apps anyway.

For video and image editing, managing big graphics files or backing up and transferring huge amounts of data, the Pro-Blade Mags will cover everything you need. There also appears to be no significant difference between drives of different sizes. I tested both the 2TB and 4TB capacities, and the test results were virtually the same.

Note that you’ll need a USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 port to make the most of the Pro-Blade Transport. Use a vanilla USB 3.2 Gen 2 connection and sequential read/write performance drops by roughly half. I found that the same applies if you don’t use SanDisk’s bundled USB Type-C to Type-C cable. Look after it, since generic Type-C cables that work perfectly well with other USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 drives don’t appear to work effectively here.

Sandisk Pro-Blade Transport review: Are there any useful extras?

SanDisk doesn’t supply any software with the Pro-Blade Transport, assuming that you’ll use Windows and MacOS’s built-in storage management and backup tools, or some kind of third-party app. If you want to encrypt files to protect them while Mags are in the wild, you’ll need to use Windows BitLocker, Apple’s FileVault, or something else.