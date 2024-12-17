Samsung T9 Review: One Tough and Super Speedy SSD

Random 4K read/write speeds (important if you’re running applications or games from the drive) are significantly slower, yet the T9 still hits read speeds of 268.9MB/sec in CrystalDiskMark’s random 4K tests and write speeds of 298.8MB/sec. To put that in perspective, the FireCuda Gaming scores 207.2MB/sec and 188.91/sec in the same tests.

In AS SSD’s 4K read/write tests, the T9 scores 37.76MB/sec and 70.95MB/sec, against the FireCuda Gaming’s 40.95MB/sec and 61.79MB/sec, so it has the edge when it comes to app performance.

Of course, all these results are dependent on having a USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 port to work with, and on USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 or USB-C Gen 2 connections you won’t see this drive at its best. Sequential read/write speeds drop to 1,070.18MB/sec and 1,001.76MB/sec, while random read/write speeds fall to 231.62MB/sec and 195.68MB/sec.

At this point, you’re better off looking at a cheaper USB 3.2 Gen 2 drive such as the Crucial X8, because you won’t really get the full benefit of the T9’s extra speed. In fact, in the random read/write tests the Crucial X8 is generally faster.

READ NEXT: Best VPN



Samsung T9 review: Are there any useful extras?

Samsung’s Magician software benefits from a slick presentation and a generous set of features, going beyond basic firmware updates and drive management to diagnostics, performance optimization, built-in benchmarks, and tools for securely removing all the data from the drive.