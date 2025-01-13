Lexar SL500 Review: Super-Slim Mobile Storage With Serious Speed

Lexar SL500 review: How does it perform?

It may be slender, but the SL500 is mighty fast. CrystalDiskMark measured sequential read speeds in excess of 2,080MB/sec over a 20Gbits/sec USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 connection, along with write speeds of 1,901.6MB/sec. That puts it very close in performance to the WD_Black P40 and a smidgeon ahead of the Crucial X10 Pro; you’ll certainly have no problem hooking it up to an iPhone or iPad and shooting 4K 60fps video files directly to the drive. Backups and file transfers will also be extremely fast.

In the random read/write speed tests, the SL500 fell behind the WD_Black P40 and Samsung T9, but it wasn’t far off the tiny Kingston XS2000 and the Crucial X10 Pro. In other words, it won’t be the absolute best choice if you want to run games or applications directly from an external drive, but it’s fast enough that you’d be hard-pressed to really notice a difference in performance.

Lexar SL500 review: Are there any useful extras?

If you’re worried about what could happen to your files if your portable drive falls into the wrong hands, Lexar has you covered. The SL500 comes with Lexar’s DataShield app, which lets you create a secure, private “safe” on your drive. This is handled in software rather than hardware, but it uses 256-bit AES encryption, which should be strong enough for any purpose. The same app also includes basic backup and restore features.