Crucial X9 Pro Review: The New King of Affordable High-Speed Storage

Crucial X9 Pro review: How does it perform?

When connected to my test PC via a 10Gbits/sec USB 3.2 Gen 2 connection, the X9 Pro delivered faster sequential read speeds than the old X8, and was also slightly faster than the similar Kingston XS1000. Write speeds are slower, but still in the same ballpark as the two other drives. For most people, there won’t be much need to go any faster: outside of high-end drives that use Thunderbolt or 20Gbits/sec USB, this is about as speedy as an external SSD is going to get.

If you’re planning to run games or applications from the drive, then random read/write speeds will be just as important. Here, the X9 Pro fell behind the XS1000 over a Type-C connection, but did a better job of maintaining the same speeds over USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A. It’s fast enough to be fit for the purpose; but it’s really built for backups, file transfers, and storing large media files for editing or archive, rather than for expanding your Steam library or installing apps when you’re running out of space.