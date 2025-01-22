Best Keyboard 2025: Tried and Tested USB and Wireless Keyboards

How to choose the best keyboard for you

What should you look for in a keyboard?

First of all, there’s no perfect, best keyboard that will work for every user. Some people love ergonomic keyboards with split layouts, some hate them. It’s the same with modern, laptop-style chiclet keyboards, mechanical keyboards, and just about every other type. The best thing you can do is try a range of types and work out which feels best for you, though that’s easier said than done – unless you have a big PC store nearby.

Keyboards break down into four different styles:

Traditional: These have old-fashioned, typewriter-style keys above a membrane or mechanical switch. The keys tend to have more travel (the distance the key moves before a press is registered), although the action (the weight and feel of the keys) can vary enormously from keyboard to keyboard.

Chiclet: These use the flatter “Scrabble-tile” keys introduced with Sony Vaio and Apple MacBook and MacBook Pro laptops. These generally have a shorter travel and a lighter action, which can improve typing speeds when you get used to the overall feel.

Ergonomic: Ergonomic keyboards combine traditional keys with a specially shaped form that aims to put each key at the most comfortable position and angle for the finger that you should – with good typing habits – use to press it. The idea is that your hands are supported by the generous wrist rests while the fingers do the heavy lifting. This reduces strain and the risk of carpal tunnel syndrome. Many ergonomic keyboards have a split design, with the left-hand keys tilted outwards to sit under the left hand and the right-hand keys doing the same in the opposite direction to sit under the right hand.

Compact: These keyboards have all the extra keys, such as the numeric pad, removed, and are designed to be as small and light as possible. In this way, they reduce the space they take up on your desktop and are easier to travel with.

As we said, one of these keyboard types will usually work better for you than the rest. However, making the transition from one type to another can be worth the effort if, for example, you’re finding that using a chiclet keyboard all day is making your wrists ache at night.

Does the switch technology matter?

The growth of gaming keyboards has raised interest in the switch mechanisms used in various keyboards. At the most basic level, you have membrane keyboards. In these, the keys don’t cover any separate switches, but instead are mounted on plungers that press on a membrane, which itself contains a matrix of electrical switches.