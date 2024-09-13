Best External Hard Drive 2024: The Best SSDs and HDDs for Mac and PC

How to choose the best external hard drive for you

External hard drives: The basics

All hard drives can be divided into two groups: SSDs and HDDs. That’s why we’ve split this page into two sections, one for each type.

SSDs (solid-state drives) have no moving parts and are faster performers than their HDD cousins. They’re more expensive, but they’re more portable and durable than HDDs.

These are best for use where performance is critical: data that’s accessed all the time, such as for video-editing projects or for attaching to your games console.

HDDs (hard disk drives) are mechanical devices that have spinning disks (platters) inside them, and heads that flit across those to read and write data. Although SSDs trump HDDs in most regards, high-capacity desktop HDDs are still popular for home data storage.

They’re best for use in the home for backing up or archiving data that doesn’t need to be accessed all the time.

What kind of hard drive should I buy?

Buy an SSD if you:

Need fast data transfer speeds

Need something portable

Need something durable

Buy an HDD if you:

Need a large amount of storage (4TB and up)

Need to save some cash

We recommend a few portable HDDs as cheaper alternatives to our favorite SSDs (all of which are portable), but note that they will not be as fast. Unless you need a massive capacity, we suggest plumping for an SSD if you can.

Are there any extra features worth having?

While Windows 10 and Windows 11 have their own backup tools (through OneDrive, System Image, and File History), some users still prefer old-fashioned third-party dedicated solutions – preferably something that will copy across any new and changed files for the day at a click. Many HDD and SSD manufacturers provide backup tools that do exactly that, along with tools for drive management or security.

In fact, many drives are supplied with built-in encryption tools, which encrypt the drive’s contents and only decrypt them when the correct code or password is entered, or – with some of the most security-conscious drives – when the encryption is deactivated through a smartphone app.

What on earth does all the jargon mean?

The world of external hard drives can be confusing at times. Product pages and packaging are littered with incomprehensible technical terminology that can be difficult to get your head around.

To help you out, we’ve used our knowledge and expertise to put together a quick list of core terms, so you can navigate the world of computer storage with confidence:

Thunderbolt 4 – A connectivity standard, favored by Mac laptops and high-end PCs and laptops, allowing data transfers of up to 40Gbits/sec.

USB-C – This is the newest, most convenient USB connector type, used by most modern smartphones, laptops, and now even iPhones. It’s compact, reversible, and compatible with a wide range of connectivity standards.

USB 3.2 Gen 1 – Drives supporting this standard can transfer data at up to 5Gbits/sec.

USB 3.2 Gen 2 – Drives supporting this standard can transfer data at up to 10Gbits/sec.

USB 3.2 Gen 2 2×2 – Drives supporting this standard can transfer data at up to 20Gbits/sec.

USB 4 – The latest USB standard, which allows hard drives to transfer data at up to 40Gbits/sec.

Cache – A small amount of RAM that acts as a sort of buffer, ensuring your hard disk isn’t twiddling its thumbs waiting for the CPU to pass it data to write from or read to.

SSD – Instead of the spinning platters and moving heads found in HDDs, solid-state disks (SSDs) comprise a number of flash memory chips mounted together in various configurations. They’re more expensive than mechanical drives but faster.

HDD – Your traditional mechanical hard disk has a number of platters (or disks) inside that spin when in use. That grating noise you hear is the read/write head skittering across the surface of each platter when your computer reads and writes data.

IP68 (or IP54 or whatever) – Provides an idea of how dust- and water-resistant a drive is. IP stands for “ingress protection.” The first number after that gives you an idea of how dust-resistant it is on a scale of 1 to 6. The second number indicates how water-resistant it is, on a scale of 1 to 9.

