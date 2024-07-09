How to Clean a Keurig Coffee Maker: Get Your Machine Sparkling, from Drip Tray to Hot Water Tank

If you’re unsure over whether to opt for the store-bought or DIY solution, note that both will get the job done, albeit with different pros and cons.

White vinegar is the cheaper option, as well as being the go-to descaling substitute for those you want to avoid harsh chemicals. On the other hand, commercial descalers are likely to remove scale with less effort, and won’t require as many rounds of rinsing since they don’t have a strong taste or smell like vinegar. Additionally, if your appliance is still under warranty, Keurig’s descaler might be a safer bet.

How to clean a Keurig coffee maker

Not every part of your brewer will benefit from the same cleaning solution. Start by unplugging your Keurig, then follow these steps:

Wash the removable parts

1. Take out the water reservoir, drip tray, and K-cup holder from your brewer, as well as any other accessories, such as the carafe.

2. Separate the reservoir from its lid to wash individually and remove the filter handle. We explain how to clean and maintain your Keurig’s filter below.

3. Detach the funnel from the bottom of the K-cup holder to wash separately.

4. Empty the drip tray if you need to, and detach the drip tray plate for washing.

5. Wash all the parts in a sink with soapy water using a soft cloth or sponge.

6. If you want to use your dishwasher, note that not all parts of a Keurig will be dishwasher-safe; plus this can vary between different models. Consult your user manual or check the parts for cleaning instructions first.

7. Rinse all parts with fresh water. Dry the outside of the water reservoir and drip tray with a lint-free cloth.

Wipe the exterior

1. While the removable parts are out, wipe the exterior of the coffee maker with a soapy, non-abrasive cloth.

2. If you spot any coffee grinds in the housing of the K-cup holder, you can gently eject them with an old toothbrush. Be careful of the entrance needle at the top.

3. If you come across mineral deposits on the outside of the brewer, soak a cloth in descaling solution and leave it on the affected areas. Once the scale softens, wipe it away.

4. Wipe again with a dry cloth.

Unclog the K-cup entry and exit needles

With the K-cup holder still out of the brewer and the funnel detached, it’s time to clean the needles:

1. Straighten out a paper clip; or find a similar slim, blunt tool to unclog the needles.

2. First, insert the paper clip into the exit needle at the bottom of the cup holder from below. Move it around to dislodge any lingering coffee grounds.

3. Next, clear the entry needle at the top of the K-cup holder housing by inserting the same paper clip inside all the needle holes.

4. Snap the funnel back on to the cup holder and return it to the coffee maker.

5. Return all the parts to your Keurig and fill the water reservoir.

5. Do not insert K-cups. Plug the machine back in and use the hot water setting to boil two large cups of plain water.

6. If there are still bits of coffee floating in the cup, keep brewing plain water until you’re satisfied that the needles are rinsed.

To prevent the needles from becoming clogged in future, remember to perform this podless rinse, or “cleansing brew”, after using K-cups with cocoa or milk ingredients.

READ NEXT: How to make good coffee?

How to descale a Keurig coffee maker

Once the external parts of your coffee maker are spotless, it’s time to tackle the limescale inside. It might not be visible, but scale can slow down your Keurig, reduce the performance of the heating element, and put it under strain.

Before you start, check if your Keurig has a Descale mode and any instructions on how to activate it. For example, some models require you to press a combination of buttons: the K-Supreme and K-Slim both switch to Descale mode when you hold down the 8oz and 12oz buttons. Others, such as the K-Classic and K-Elite, don’t have a dedicated function, so you’ll need to operate the brewing button to flush the solution through your coffee maker manually.

1. If your filter is in the water reservoir, remove it to prevent the descaling solution from seeping in.

2. Make sure there are no coffee pods in your K-cup holder.

3. If using white vinegar, fill your water reservoir with about two cups (16oz) of it, topping up with two cups of water. Keurig’s Descaling Solution will usually instruct you to pour in all of the liquid, then fill the bottle with water and pour that into the reservoir, too.

4. Next, start brewing hot water, either manually or by activating your machine’s descale setting.

5. Halfway through, without switching it off, let the solution work on the scale inside your Keurig for 30 minutes.

6. Continue to make cups of hot water until your brewer prompts you to refill the reservoir.

7. At this point, fill the tank with fresh water up to the maximum line and keep brewing hot water to rinse your coffee maker.

8. If you can still taste the solution in the water, rinse a few more times.

If you’re still unsure which setting to use for descaling your coffee maker, or how to find it, this helpful page on Keurig’s website breaks it down by model.

Can I clean the water filter in my Keurig?

Keurig recommends changing the filter cartridge in your coffee maker every two months to keep it fresh and efficient. Many models will even alert you when it’s time for a filter change. So what should you do when this happens?

1. Make sure you have a new filter cartridge.

2. Unplug your brewer and empty the water reservoir.

3. Take out the old filter. It should be easy to pull out the handle and take it apart, so that you have three separate elements: the upper holder, the lower holder, and the filter itself.

4. Dispose of the old filter cartridge.

5. Soak your new filter in a cup of water for 5 minutes, then rinse it under the tap for another minute.

6. Wash the parts of the filter handle in soapy water and rinse.

7. Insert the new filter cartridge and put the filter handle together.

8. Return the filter handle to the water reservoir; it should slot in place at the bottom of the tank with a click.

If you don’t have a filter handle in your coffee machine, or would like to replace an old one, you can easily purchase one online. Just be sure to buy the right sized handle for your brewer’s reservoir.

READ NEXT: Do coffee makers boil water?

How often should I clean a Keurig coffee maker?

The exterior and drip tray of your Keurig will likely benefit from a daily wipe down. Look out for overfill alerts from the drip tray and give any removable parts – the water reservoir and the K-cup holder, for example – a regular scrub every week or two for the best brewing results.

When it comes to the internal parts, Keurig recommends descaling your brewer every three to six months – although, if you live in a hard water area, you may find that you need to do this more often.

Finally, filters should be replaced every two months or 60 tank refills.

In essence, if you’re a coffee fiend and can’t do without a cup to start your day, then following a regular cleaning schedule will ensure the best tasting coffee from a machine that will go the distance.