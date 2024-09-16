Nextbase iQ Review: The Next-Gen Dash Cam With All-Round Protection

To make sure you maintain constant power and connectivity, the iQ doesn’t plug into the USB socket or your 12V power socket, but to the universal OBD diagnostics connector that you’ll find in every car built since 1996. You’ll probably need to run a quick internet search to find out where this is lurking in your motor, but Nextbase includes a 13ft cable and a series of cable ties to help you hook up your dash cam while keeping any wiring out of the way. If you’re unlucky enough to have it in a really awkward place, Nextbase also bundles in adapters for a direct connection to your fuse box, however since these take more research and work to fit, they’re more of a last resort.

Nextbase iQ review: What does it do well?

First of all, the iQ is easy to set up. You install the app on your phone, connect the dash cam (preferably before you plug it in), scan a QR code from the LCD screen, then follow the step-by-step instructions through connecting your Wi-Fi, positioning the hardware, then setting up your iQ subscription and Nextbase account.

Secondly, the captured footage is up to Nextbase’s usual high standard. We tested the 4K model, and while the Thinkware U3000 and Miofive 4K Dash Cam offer slightly crisper picture quality in bright conditions, the iQ comes very close while offering more detail on darker and more gloomy winter days. You can read the license plates of cars coming towards you, not just when you’re traveling behind them, and the sensor and software do an impressive job of handling bright headlights, without blowing the exposure when capturing video at night. The cockpit footage is also particularly good, both in daylight hours and – through monochrome infrared capture – after dark.