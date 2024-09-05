Best Dash Cam 2025: Protect Your License With the Best In-Car Cameras

Premium dash cams have 1440p or 4K (3,840×2,160) resolutions, higher frame rates, better-quality lenses, and video quality enhancements designed to ensure you get the clearest, smoothest footage possible.

High-end dash cams may also come with advanced features that automatically detect a collision and protect any relevant footage, along with built-in GPS to track your speed and position, which could be useful if you’re involved in an accident. Some even have special driver-safety features to help you avoid collisions.

Cheaper models generally lack extras such as a live-view screen, which is useful when setting up the camera, but not essential once that’s done. What’s more, many dash cams are now designed to work with a phone app via Bluetooth and/or Wi-Fi, so you can use your phone to position and adjust the camera’s view. You can also use the app to review and protect footage and upload it to the cloud.

Should I get more than one dash cam?

Additional cameras can be useful, especially if you’re driving a commercial truck or cab and want a record of what happens in the vehicle. For example, a rear-view camera can capture a rear-end shunt. However, unless your dash cams can connect wirelessly to each other, you’ll need to run cable between the front and back of your car.

Also bear in mind that most states have restrictions on where you can place dash cams in your car and what you can record with them. In New Mexico, for example, you can’t put solid objects on your windshield or any windows, so you’ll have to put your main camera on the dashboard or above your rear-view mirror, and be creative about where others go.

States including California, Florida, and Pennsylvania also require that all passengers give their consent before you record any audio with a dash cam. Skip down the page for a full list of state-by-state dash cam restrictions.

Are dual-camera dash cams worth it?

Many dash cams now come in single- or dual-camera versions. Dual cams either come with a smaller camera that you can fit to the rear windshield, or fit a second camera into the main unit as a convenient alternative to fixing multiple cams in your vehicle.

Some dash cams even include three cameras. One records the view through the windshield; the second records the view through the rear windshield; and the third records what’s going on inside the car, often with infrared lighting for visibility after dark.

Additional cameras can be useful, especially if you’re a professional taxi, Uber, or delivery driver, and you want a record of what happens in the vehicle. A rear-view camera can capture a shunt from behind, for example.

However, the extra camera or cameras will need to be wired up to the main unit, which may mean running cable between the front and back of your car, often along the windows or under the floor mats. You can decide for yourself whether the cost and effort is really worth it.

Do I need a memory card?

Most dash cams need a microSD card to store footage, and while some will come with a bundled card, they’re often small. This can be a problem, because when most dash cams run out of space, they begin to save new footage over existing footage.

However, dash cams tend to lock any files that are detected to include any kind of incident, and you also have the option to lock them manually with one press of a button.

We wouldn’t recommend buying a card smaller than 32GB, because you could run out of space. High-resolution dash cams can use anywhere between 100MB and 500MB per minute, depending on their resolution, so even a 32GB card might only give you up to four hours of recording before it starts overwriting the existing files.

If you’re buying a 1440p or 4K dash cam, consider a 64GB or 128GB card, and look for one with a longer warranty or one that’s designed for endurance in continual use. Cheap microSD cards can work well in some devices, but dash cams need something that’s built to last.

Is there anything else worth looking out for?

Some of the best dash cams have their own built-in GPS, enabling them to save the date, time, and location of any incident or event recorded. It’s also helpful if your dash cam has a G sensor or accelerometer, since this will recognise any sudden stop or impact, and trigger a command to save the relevant footage.

Parking protection to record what’s going on around your car can be a bonus, as long as you don’t use it in an area where the sight of your dash cam is more likely to get your car broken into and the dash cam stolen.

Most dash cams now have Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, and some also have 5G or 4G. This enables you to sync videos wirelessly, review your footage, or receive a live view on your smartphone. Companion apps often enable you to sync multiple dash cams wirelessly, so you can have one at the front and one at the rear, without needing a cable to connect the two (although both will have to be powered). Many allow you to use voice commands for control.

Meanwhile, models with 5G/LTE onboard can deliver alerts to your phone if your car is hit while parked, or help you locate your vehicle if you’re not sure where you left it – a feature that could save arguments in large and crowded parking lots. You can even set up an emergency message to be sent if the camera records a strong impact crash event.

How to fit a dash cam

Dash cams usually attach to the windshield using a mount, stuck to the glass using a suction cup or adhesive pad. You click the dash cam into position when you get in the car, then remove it after parking. You can either stow it in the glove compartment or take it with you in your bag or backpack.

The more challenging part is managing the cables, which can restrict access to the passenger’s seat and obscure your vision unless carefully tucked away. We’d recommend investing in some cable clips with sticky pads if you have long stretches of cable – and that goes double if you have to fit a rear-facing camera, too. If you have a longer vehicle, it’s worth checking on the length of the supplied cables first.

How to power a dash cam

Dash cams may have built-in batteries, but even those that do will only last an hour or two without a power source. The power source is usually a USB port or a 12V accessory socket, although hard-wiring might also be an option – and some manufacturers or retailers will offer this alongside fitting to save you the job. The camera will usually power up on ignition and start recording automatically.

Are dash cams legal in the US?

Dash cams are legal in the US and their footage is admissible in court, but there are restrictions that vary from state to state.

Most of these restrictions are designed to ensure the driver’s view of the road isn’t obstructed, so they limit where the camera should be placed on the windshield and how big it can be. Many states also prohibit recording people’s voices in the vehicle without their consent.

Some manufacturers claim that dash cam footage is so popular with law enforcement that you’re unlikely to get pulled over for having one, unless it’s obstructing your view. Nextbase quotes former NYPD Lieutenant Darrin Porcher as saying: “You’ve heard the term a picture is worth a thousand words, well a video is worth a million words.”

However, it’s best to be cautious about staying on the right side of the law in your vehicle, especially if you’re driving for work. Here’s a quick summary of dash cam laws by state:

STATE PLACEMENT OTHER RESTRICTIONS AL Not on windshield Get consent before recording audio or recording on private property AK Don’t obstruct driver’s view Max cam size on driver’s side 5 x 5in AZ Lower corner of windshield Max cam size on driver’s side 5 x 5in AR Not on windshield Can’t mount cam on side or rear windows CA Upper center or lower corner of windshield Get consent before recording audio; max size 5 x 5in CO Don’t obstruct driver’s view Cam must not distract other drivers – by reflecting glare, for example CT Not on windshield DE Not on windshield Get consent before recording audio, or recording on private property FL Don’t obstruct driver’s view Get consent before recording audio GA Not on windshield Get consent before recording audio HI Upper or lower corner of windshield Cam must be no bigger than 5 x 5in ID Not on windshield IL Driver’s side only Get consent for audio; cannot record police; max size 5 x 5in IN Lower corner, passenger side Cam must be no bigger than 4 x 4in IA Don’t obstruct driver’s view KS Don’t “substantially” obstruct driver’s view KY Don’t obstruct driver’s view LA Don’t obstruct driver’s view ME Don’t obstruct any windows or mirrors Exemptions for trucks MD Within top 5in of windshield, or lower corner Get consent before recording audio MA Not on windshield; must not reflect >35% light Get consent before recording audio, or recording on private property MI Not on windshield Exemptions for trucks; get consent for audio MN Mount on rear-view mirror only MS Don’t obstruct driver’s view MO No legal restrictions MT Not on windshield Inform passengers before recording audio; get consent on private property NE Not on windshield Get consent before recording audio NV Lower corner passenger side NH Mount on dashboard; illegal on windshield Driver must be able to see dash cam’s screen; consent to record audio NJ No solid objects in windshield NM No solid objects in windshield or windows NY No solid objects in windshield NC No legal restrictions ND Don’t obstruct driver’s view OH No solid objects in windshield OK Don’t obstruct driver’s view OR Not on windshield Get consent before recording audio PA Not on windshield Cam must not distract driver; get consent before recording audio RI Not on windshield SC Not on windshield Must have clear view from all windows SD Not on windshield or windows Get consent before recording audio TN Not on windshield TX Not on windshield or windows Dashboard-mounted cams must not impede airbags UT Top 4in of windshield or driver’s side corner VT Lower corner passenger side; upper corner driver’s side Passenger side max size 4 x 12in (H x W); driver’s side 2 x 2.5in VA Not on windshield WA Not on windshield Get consent before recording audio WV No solid objects in windshield WI Not on windshield WY Don’t obstruct driver’s view

