Best Dash Cam 2025: Protect Your License With the Best In-Car Cameras
Don’t take the blame for an accident that wasn’t your fault. We reveal the best dash cams and multi-camera setups for every budget
There are around 6 million road traffic accidents in America every year – and that’s only the incidents reported to police. Rising cost pressures are pushing up the price of car insurance, while fraudsters are hitting motorists with “swoop and squat” and other “staged accident” scams.
The best dash cams capture video evidence as you drive, so they’re invaluable tools for drivers. Having a video recording of an incident can help law enforcement establish who’s at fault, or provide crucial evidence when it’s your word against another driver or a scammer. This can help protect your accident-free discount and avoid any undeserved points on your license.
Dash cam video quality is improving fast, while the devices themselves are becoming more affordable. We’ve tested the most popular products from the major manufacturers, plus a few smaller ones, to help you find the best dash cam for your needs, at a price you can afford.
Best dash cam: At a glance
|Best overall dash cam
|Nextbase 622GW (~$400)
|Check price at Amazon
|Best compact dash cam
|Garmin Dash Cam 47 (~$168)
|Check price at Amazon
|Best connected dash cam for features
|Nextbase iQ (~$700)
|Check price at Best Buy
How we test dash cams
We test dash cams by installing them on the windshield of a compact SUV and taking them for test drives over at least three days.
During that time, we try to use the devices in a range of scenarios at different speeds and at different times of day, and we always include at least one night-time journey to evaluate how well a dash cam handles low-light conditions and bright headlights. We also check out any additional features, including smart app support, driving aids, and voice control.
We also consider how easy it is to fit a dash cam in the first place, and manage any trailing cables. In addition, we evaluate the ease with which it can be removed from the car, and the process of transferring video to a laptop or other device for viewing or storing footage. Finally, we review the quality of captured footage and make comparisons to that from dash cams we already recommend.
The best dash cams you can buy in 2025
1. Nextbase 622GW: Best overall dash cam
Price when reviewed: $400 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… outstanding video quality
- Keep in mind… Alexa voice control could be improved
It’s one of the more expensive dash cams in our list, but the Nextbase 622GW packs in the best camera technology of any model for its price.
You get a choice of recording in 4K at 30fps, 1440p at 60fps, or even 1080p at 120fps, which might be handy if you want to watch your video in slow motion after an incident (or just for fun).
It also uses image stabilization to reduce the impact of vibrations for a smoother, clearer image. Throw in a new defogging feature to counter misty and rainy days, and you won’t find a model that beats this one for picture quality.
Captured footage is impressive. In terms of clarity and detail, it’s a cut above anything we’ve seen – although judging whether the extra resolution of 4K or the faster frame rate of 1440p is more worthwhile is a close call.
As well as getting access to all of Nextbase’s advanced features, including Alexa connectivity and a Hyper-Sync Wi-Fi connection to the MyNextbase smartphone app, this dash cam even crams in an emergency response feature and integration with what3words. what3words is the ingenious service that can pinpoint your location without needing to relay the exact GPS coordinates.
We’re still not convinced by the Alexa support, but this is definitively the best dash cam that money can buy.
Key specs – Max video recording resolution: 1440p, 30fps; Field of view: 140-degrees; Display: 2in; Extra features: GPS, G sensor, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Alexa voice controls
2. Garmin Dash Cam 47: Best compact dash cam
Price when reviewed: $168 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… not obstructing your view
- Keep in mind… you can get 4K dash cams for a similar price
Garmin’s excellent mid-range Dash Cam 46 has been replaced by the Dash Cam 47, and the new model is just as good as its predecessor. At 2.2 x 1.6 x 0.9in, it’s still surprisingly diminutive, with most of the rear occupied by the 2in screen. Like the previous model, it clips onto the windshield via a ball-socketed arm that attaches to a coin-sized metal plate via magnets, and it’s both stable and easy to fit and remove when you’re in a rush.
It’s also nice and easy to use, with clear menus and a simple three-button control system. You also have the option to use voice commands for saving recordings, taking still pictures, or starting and stopping timelapse “travelapse” recordings.
If you don’t want to review your footage on the built-in screen, you can do that and a whole lot more through Garmin’s brilliant Drive app. The app lets you access the Dash Cam 47’s biggest new feature, too: the ability to upload videos directly to an online vault, where they will stay for 24 hours with the basic subscription ($10/mth). Videos in the vault can be shared with a link and a passcode, which could be handy if you run into trouble.
As for the footage, 1080p at 30fps might not seem amazing now that 4K dash cams are becoming more affordable, but the Dash Cam 47 delivers crisp, bright images whether you’re driving at night or in bright sunlight, displaying greater shadow detail than some other dash cams, and a good handling of glare from the sun or headlights. Like the Dash Cam 46 before it, it’s a great jack-of-all-trades.
Key specs – Max video recording resolution: 1080p, 30fps; Field of view: 140-degrees; Display: 2in; Extra features: GPS, accelerometer, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, voice control
3. Nextbase iQ: Best dash cam for smart features
Price when reviewed: $700 | Check price at Best Buy
- Great for… innovative connected features
- Keep in mind… it’s expensive – and the best features need a subscription
The Nextbase iQ is as smart as dash cams get, integrating 4G connectivity and a wide range of highly useful features. The camera comes in 1K, 2K, and 4K resolution models. We tested the most expensive 4K model and it performed well, delivering impressive footage in both bright and gloomy conditions from its front- and rear-facing cameras.
But it’s the iQ’s subscription-only features that set it apart from the competition. Nextbase Protect ($10/mth) includes Roadwatch AI, which automatically measures the speed of vehicles around you; Smart Sense Parking, which continually assesses what’s going on around your vehicle, and Witness mode, which live-streams footage to emergency contacts in real-time.
Nextbase Protect Plus ($20/mth) adds multiple user accounts, automated incident backup, and Emergency SOS, which calls 911 and shares location details in the event of a serious accident. You get a free month of Protect when you buy the iQ.
Key specs – Max video recording resolution: 4K, 30fps; Field of view: 140-degrees (front-facing), 180-degrees (rear-facing); Display: N/A; Extra features: Smart Sense, Emergency SOS, Witness mode, Roadwatch AI, Guardian mode, voice controls, Cloud storage
4. Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2: Best budget dash cam
Price when reviewed: $130 | Check price at Walmart
- Great for… saving space on your windshield and money in your pocket
- Keep in mind… there’s no screen
We were huge fans of Garmin’s Dash Cam Mini, and this sequel is just as good as the original. This is the most pared-back dash cam imaginable, with no screen and just one button; but it’s been designed for use with the Garmin Drive app on your phone, using Bluetooth to connect and Wi-Fi to sync and transfer images and footage.
You can use the Dash Cam Mini 2 solo, or as a rear-view camera with another Garmin dash cam – you can have up to four of Garmin’s dash cams attached to the Drive app at once. Each will need its own power, but Garmin supplies a lengthy USB-A to micro-USB power cable along with a 12V socket adapter. The dash cam itself is extremely small and light, attaching firmly to your windshield using a clip-on ball-and-socket mount connecting to a 10 cent-sized adhesive pad.
You’ll have to miss out on the occasional feature here and there – there’s no onboard GPS or speed recording – but you still get voice commands, a parking guard feature, and the same vault features as the Dash Cam 47. What’s more, there’s little between the two dash cams when it comes to video quality. In brightly sun-lit or dull conditions it’s excellent, and pretty clear and blur-free at night. The Dash Cam 47 does seem slightly better at dealing with windshield reflections and glare, though.
There’s a lot to like about the Dash Cam Mini 2’s fuss-free operation and the fact that it’s so unobtrusive on the windshield. If having no screen isn’t a dealbreaker, it’s a fantastic low-cost option.
Key specs – Max video recording resolution: 1080p, 30fps; Field of view: 140-degrees; Extra features: Accelerometer, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
5. Nextbase 322GW: Best entry-level dash cam
Price when reviewed: $200 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… advanced features and connectivity for a good price
- Keep in mind… a subscription unlocks the best features
Nextbase’s entry-level dash cam isn’t short on features. Unlike other budget dash cams, it has built-in GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, auto-sync to share videos to Nextbase’s smartphone app, and an emergency SOS feature. If the dash cam registers an incident and the driver is unresponsive, the app puts your phone into a beacon mode and alerts the emergency services. This does require a Nextbase Protect subscription after the first 12 months, however.
The design is in step with Nextbase’s higher-end dash cams. It uses the same ingenious magnetic front connector, where the cables hook into the windshield mount and the dash cam clicks on and off. The menus are clear and easy to navigate, and you can protect important footage at the click of a button.
What’s more, the 322GW is compatible with Nextbase’s range of add-ons, including the Rear-View Dash Cam and Cabin View Camera, either of which can click into position on the side.
Best of all, the captured video is good and clear. It might lack the definition of more expensive cameras, but it’s fine for the job in hand, with a smoother 60fps update than you’ll find on many cheaper dash cams and much better performance after dark.
If your main concern is protecting your accident-free bonus, why pay more?
Key specs – Max video recording resolution: 1080p, 60fps; Field of view: 140-degrees; Display: 2.5in; Extra features: GPS, G sensor, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Premium dash cams have 1440p or 4K (3,840×2,160) resolutions, higher frame rates, better-quality lenses, and video quality enhancements designed to ensure you get the clearest, smoothest footage possible.
High-end dash cams may also come with advanced features that automatically detect a collision and protect any relevant footage, along with built-in GPS to track your speed and position, which could be useful if you’re involved in an accident. Some even have special driver-safety features to help you avoid collisions.
Cheaper models generally lack extras such as a live-view screen, which is useful when setting up the camera, but not essential once that’s done. What’s more, many dash cams are now designed to work with a phone app via Bluetooth and/or Wi-Fi, so you can use your phone to position and adjust the camera’s view. You can also use the app to review and protect footage and upload it to the cloud.
Should I get more than one dash cam?
Additional cameras can be useful, especially if you’re driving a commercial truck or cab and want a record of what happens in the vehicle. For example, a rear-view camera can capture a rear-end shunt. However, unless your dash cams can connect wirelessly to each other, you’ll need to run cable between the front and back of your car.
Also bear in mind that most states have restrictions on where you can place dash cams in your car and what you can record with them. In New Mexico, for example, you can’t put solid objects on your windshield or any windows, so you’ll have to put your main camera on the dashboard or above your rear-view mirror, and be creative about where others go.
States including California, Florida, and Pennsylvania also require that all passengers give their consent before you record any audio with a dash cam. Skip down the page for a full list of state-by-state dash cam restrictions.
Are dual-camera dash cams worth it?
Many dash cams now come in single- or dual-camera versions. Dual cams either come with a smaller camera that you can fit to the rear windshield, or fit a second camera into the main unit as a convenient alternative to fixing multiple cams in your vehicle.
Some dash cams even include three cameras. One records the view through the windshield; the second records the view through the rear windshield; and the third records what’s going on inside the car, often with infrared lighting for visibility after dark.
Additional cameras can be useful, especially if you’re a professional taxi, Uber, or delivery driver, and you want a record of what happens in the vehicle. A rear-view camera can capture a shunt from behind, for example.
However, the extra camera or cameras will need to be wired up to the main unit, which may mean running cable between the front and back of your car, often along the windows or under the floor mats. You can decide for yourself whether the cost and effort is really worth it.
Do I need a memory card?
Most dash cams need a microSD card to store footage, and while some will come with a bundled card, they’re often small. This can be a problem, because when most dash cams run out of space, they begin to save new footage over existing footage.
However, dash cams tend to lock any files that are detected to include any kind of incident, and you also have the option to lock them manually with one press of a button.
We wouldn’t recommend buying a card smaller than 32GB, because you could run out of space. High-resolution dash cams can use anywhere between 100MB and 500MB per minute, depending on their resolution, so even a 32GB card might only give you up to four hours of recording before it starts overwriting the existing files.
If you’re buying a 1440p or 4K dash cam, consider a 64GB or 128GB card, and look for one with a longer warranty or one that’s designed for endurance in continual use. Cheap microSD cards can work well in some devices, but dash cams need something that’s built to last.
Is there anything else worth looking out for?
Some of the best dash cams have their own built-in GPS, enabling them to save the date, time, and location of any incident or event recorded. It’s also helpful if your dash cam has a G sensor or accelerometer, since this will recognise any sudden stop or impact, and trigger a command to save the relevant footage.
Parking protection to record what’s going on around your car can be a bonus, as long as you don’t use it in an area where the sight of your dash cam is more likely to get your car broken into and the dash cam stolen.
Most dash cams now have Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, and some also have 5G or 4G. This enables you to sync videos wirelessly, review your footage, or receive a live view on your smartphone. Companion apps often enable you to sync multiple dash cams wirelessly, so you can have one at the front and one at the rear, without needing a cable to connect the two (although both will have to be powered). Many allow you to use voice commands for control.
Meanwhile, models with 5G/LTE onboard can deliver alerts to your phone if your car is hit while parked, or help you locate your vehicle if you’re not sure where you left it – a feature that could save arguments in large and crowded parking lots. You can even set up an emergency message to be sent if the camera records a strong impact crash event.
How to fit a dash cam
Dash cams usually attach to the windshield using a mount, stuck to the glass using a suction cup or adhesive pad. You click the dash cam into position when you get in the car, then remove it after parking. You can either stow it in the glove compartment or take it with you in your bag or backpack.
The more challenging part is managing the cables, which can restrict access to the passenger’s seat and obscure your vision unless carefully tucked away. We’d recommend investing in some cable clips with sticky pads if you have long stretches of cable – and that goes double if you have to fit a rear-facing camera, too. If you have a longer vehicle, it’s worth checking on the length of the supplied cables first.
How to power a dash cam
Dash cams may have built-in batteries, but even those that do will only last an hour or two without a power source. The power source is usually a USB port or a 12V accessory socket, although hard-wiring might also be an option – and some manufacturers or retailers will offer this alongside fitting to save you the job. The camera will usually power up on ignition and start recording automatically.
Are dash cams legal in the US?
Dash cams are legal in the US and their footage is admissible in court, but there are restrictions that vary from state to state.
Most of these restrictions are designed to ensure the driver’s view of the road isn’t obstructed, so they limit where the camera should be placed on the windshield and how big it can be. Many states also prohibit recording people’s voices in the vehicle without their consent.
Some manufacturers claim that dash cam footage is so popular with law enforcement that you’re unlikely to get pulled over for having one, unless it’s obstructing your view. Nextbase quotes former NYPD Lieutenant Darrin Porcher as saying: “You’ve heard the term a picture is worth a thousand words, well a video is worth a million words.”
However, it’s best to be cautious about staying on the right side of the law in your vehicle, especially if you’re driving for work. Here’s a quick summary of dash cam laws by state:
|STATE
|PLACEMENT
|OTHER RESTRICTIONS
|AL
|Not on windshield
|Get consent before recording audio or recording on private property
|AK
|Don’t obstruct driver’s view
|Max cam size on driver’s side 5 x 5in
|AZ
|Lower corner of windshield
|Max cam size on driver’s side 5 x 5in
|AR
|Not on windshield
|Can’t mount cam on side or rear windows
|CA
|Upper center or lower corner of windshield
|Get consent before recording audio; max size 5 x 5in
|CO
|Don’t obstruct driver’s view
|Cam must not distract other drivers –
by reflecting glare, for example
|CT
|Not on windshield
|DE
|Not on windshield
|Get consent before recording audio, or recording on private property
|FL
|Don’t obstruct driver’s view
|Get consent before recording audio
|GA
|Not on windshield
|Get consent before recording audio
|HI
|Upper or lower corner of windshield
|Cam must be no bigger than 5 x 5in
|ID
|Not on windshield
|IL
|Driver’s side only
|Get consent for audio; cannot record police; max size 5 x 5in
|IN
|Lower corner, passenger side
|Cam must be no bigger than 4 x 4in
|IA
|Don’t obstruct driver’s view
|KS
|Don’t “substantially” obstruct driver’s view
|KY
|Don’t obstruct driver’s view
|LA
|Don’t obstruct driver’s view
|ME
|Don’t obstruct any windows or mirrors
|Exemptions for trucks
|MD
|Within top 5in of windshield, or lower corner
|Get consent before recording audio
|MA
|Not on windshield; must not reflect >35% light
|Get consent before recording audio, or recording on private property
|MI
|Not on windshield
|Exemptions for trucks; get consent for audio
|MN
|Mount on rear-view mirror only
|MS
|Don’t obstruct driver’s view
|MO
|No legal restrictions
|MT
|Not on windshield
|Inform passengers before recording audio; get consent on private property
|NE
|Not on windshield
|Get consent before recording audio
|NV
|Lower corner passenger side
|NH
|Mount on dashboard; illegal on windshield
|Driver must be able to see dash cam’s screen; consent to record audio
|NJ
|No solid objects in windshield
|NM
|No solid objects in windshield or windows
|NY
|No solid objects in windshield
|NC
|No legal restrictions
|ND
|Don’t obstruct driver’s view
|OH
|No solid objects in windshield
|OK
|Don’t obstruct driver’s view
|OR
|Not on windshield
|Get consent before recording audio
|PA
|Not on windshield
|Cam must not distract driver; get consent before recording audio
|RI
|Not on windshield
|SC
|Not on windshield
|Must have clear view from all windows
|SD
|Not on windshield or windows
|Get consent before recording audio
|TN
|Not on windshield
|TX
|Not on windshield or windows
|Dashboard-mounted cams must not impede airbags
|UT
|Top 4in of windshield or driver’s side corner
|VT
|Lower corner passenger side; upper corner driver’s side
|Passenger side max size 4 x 12in (H x W); driver’s side 2 x 2.5in
|VA
|Not on windshield
|WA
|Not on windshield
|Get consent before recording audio
|WV
|No solid objects in windshield
|WI
|Not on windshield
|WY
|Don’t obstruct driver’s view