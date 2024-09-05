Best Car Phone Holder 2025: The Easiest to Use and Most Secure Windshield, Vent, and Dashboard Mounts

You can also get suction grips and cradles that attach directly to your dashboard, though they are unlikely to work if your dashboard has a textured surface.

A windshield mount is another option, though you should follow your specific state’s laws regarding their legality. While poor-quality rubber suckers may slowly lose their grip and drop off, a good mount can be very convenient. Some designs even include supports that rest on the dashboard.

Another possibility is to connect the holder to your car stereo, assuming you have one. Or a base that fits in your car’s cup holder.

One of the most popular options is a clip that attaches to your air-conditioning vent. These are ideal for lighter smartphones but the grip might not be firm enough to hold heavier devices. It can also obstruct airflow.

A final option to explore is a permanent bespoke mount for your phone. For example, ProClip imports custom units for just about every model and make of car, manufactured by the Swedish firm Brodit – a company that’s been making in-vehicle mounting solutions for over 40 years

What types of phone-attachment methods do mounts have?

Certain phone mounts have clips or arms that hold the phone securely – simply slide the device into place when you get into the car and remove it when you leave.

Other mounts use a magnetic connection that usually requires you to attach a metal strip to your phone, either by sticking it on the back or by sliding it into its case – the latter is obviously better, as you won’t want to affect your phone’s aesthetic appeal.

Apple’s MagSafe tech, as found across the iPhone range since the iPhone 12, opens up another even better option, where the mount simply holds your iPhone via its built-in MagSafe charging pad.

The final, clunkier option features a mount with a ball and socket attachment: you’ll need to stick a metal socket to the back of your phone case which then clips to a ball on the in-car mount. These are less than ideal for fairly obvious reasons.

What other features should I look out for?

There’s not a lot to in-car phone mounts: they either hold your phone securely or they don’t. However, you might want to check whether the holder allows you to access the phone’s USB or lightning port so you can charge your phone, particularly if you often use your phone for a GPS.

Certain mounts integrate their own Qi wireless charger, meaning you can charge your phone without plugging it in, but there will have to be a cable between your car’s USB port or 12V socket and the charger, so make sure it doesn’t dangle anywhere that might obstruct your driving.

How do I use a cell phone holder legally?

There’s every chance you’ve been in an Uber where part of the windshield is covered by a wall of phones. That’s not an example to follow. As a general rule, such mounts should be located on the bottom of a car’s windshield on the driver or passenger side, providing windshield mounts are legal in your state. Always check your state laws before buying.

The following states do allow windshield mounts: Alaska, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Vermont.

Some states allow windshield mounts with conditions and, for these eight states, mounts are either exempt from regulations or not specifically listed in those regulations: Arizona, California, Hawaii, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, and Utah

Wherever you place your phone mount, do not install them near or over an airbag or in any location that obstructs the driver’s vision or interferes with vehicle operation.

