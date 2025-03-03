How Much is a Bath Fitter? This is How Much it Will Cost to Install

Sam explains, “Most tubs are made from lightweight materials such as fiberglass and acrylic but high-end models can be made from stone, steel, or enamel and these can be much heavier. So you need to make sure there’s enough support underneath.” For this reason, it’s important to hire a professional bath fitter to take care of the job to ensure structural factors are considered and work is completed safely and according to building codes.

If you’re swapping your old tub for a like-for-like design and size, you’ll encounter fewer plumbing amendments than if you want to change it for something completely different. That said, if your plumbing is old – even if it’s a like-for-like swap – you’ll likely need your pipework or drainage repaired or replaced if it’s outdated and inadequate for your usage. For this reason, contingency in your budget for any unexpected extra labor is always recommended.

If your bathroom upgrade is part of a wider home rebuild, it may mean that you’re no longer restricted by your original bathroom layout. In these projects, you have the freedom to pick a tub that suits your needs. Bathroom design expert Sam Waring tells us the best picks: “You might want to consider going for a different shape or size of tub. Wider tubs can be handy if you have an overhead shower while switching to a freestanding tub could give you more of a spa-like bathing experience.”

However, if you’re remodeling your existing bathroom and just want to upgrade your tub, you’ll likely need to stick to your original floor plan and make sure your measurements are accurate to ensure your new bathtub fits.

Looking for a cost-effective hack if your existing tub is still in good working order and you just want to change the look? Opt for bathtub liners. Matthew Ferris explains more: “Some homeowners opt for bathtub liners or “bath fitters” instead of a total tub replacement. Those finished liner products generally run $1,800 to $5,200, varying based on quality.”

Bathtub liners can typically be fitted in a day, costing far less than a full tub replacement and giving your tub a fresh look without any of the upheaval. However, if fitted incorrectly, they can be a breeding ground for mold, so it’s best to get a professional to install them to ensure the best results.

How much does a bath fitter cost?

Although it might be tempting to try to fit your new tub yourself to save money, it’s not recommended. As Sam Waring says, “Although a DIY installation will undoubtedly save you money, you will need to have more than a few basic skills and tools to be able to fit your own bathroom. So, to get the best finish and avoid wasting money on materials, it makes sense to hire professional traders.”

A bath fitter will generally cost around $30 per hour. But, the more complex the job – things like changing the size and shape of your bathtub or the location of your bathroom’s plumbing – the more time it will take, increasing your project’s cost.

Matthew Ferris adds to the cost estimates: “Having a new bathtub installed might cost $350 at the very low end or as much as $5,900 for more complex tub setups. Showers can run you anywhere from $365 to $8,000, depending on what you want.”

While the costs can seem intimidating, the investment is more than just how the bathroom looks, as Ferris continues: “It’s about creating a relaxing oasis in your home to unwind after long days. It adds serious value and comfort to your living space too. So while the upfront costs can seem steep, you’re making a solid investment that really pays off.