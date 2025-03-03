How Much is a Bath Fitter? This is How Much it Will Cost to Install
We've spoken to the experts to find you the best advice for when the time comes to give your bathroom an upgrade
Installing a new tub comes with a fair amount of upheaval. From upgrading pipework and drainage to ensuring the correct structural support is in place for your bath, getting to the finish line where you can sit back and soak away the stress seems far away.
To give you the best advice on your bathtub replacement project, we asked Ferris Plumbing‘s founder and master plumber, Matthew Ferris, about the costs you can expect and top tips on hiring professionals. We also spoke to HomeAdviceGuide.com‘s bathroom design expert, Sam Waring, for their bathroom design hacks to ensure your tub’s setting is as tranquil as possible.
Cost of bath fitters: What you need to know
How do you know if you need a new bathtub?
The need for a new bath might be glaringly obvious, from issues like chips, staining, or a change in how the surface feels to bigger, more pressing problems like a leaking tub. These are all functional signs your tub needs a makeover to ensure it doesn’t compromise the rest of your house – especially if you have an active leak on your hands.
That said, how your bath looks and performs can also play a part in your want to get it changed, even if there are no faults. “Perhaps it’s too short to have a relaxing soak in or has an unfashionable color that makes your bathroom look dated,” Sam Waring tells us.
What needs to be considered when installing a new tub?
Whatever your reason for switching up your tub, you’ll need to follow the same steps to get it changed, starting with something you might not immediately think of: structural considerations.
Sam explains, “Most tubs are made from lightweight materials such as fiberglass and acrylic but high-end models can be made from stone, steel, or enamel and these can be much heavier. So you need to make sure there’s enough support underneath.” For this reason, it’s important to hire a professional bath fitter to take care of the job to ensure structural factors are considered and work is completed safely and according to building codes.
If you’re swapping your old tub for a like-for-like design and size, you’ll encounter fewer plumbing amendments than if you want to change it for something completely different. That said, if your plumbing is old – even if it’s a like-for-like swap – you’ll likely need your pipework or drainage repaired or replaced if it’s outdated and inadequate for your usage. For this reason, contingency in your budget for any unexpected extra labor is always recommended.
If your bathroom upgrade is part of a wider home rebuild, it may mean that you’re no longer restricted by your original bathroom layout. In these projects, you have the freedom to pick a tub that suits your needs. Bathroom design expert Sam Waring tells us the best picks: “You might want to consider going for a different shape or size of tub. Wider tubs can be handy if you have an overhead shower while switching to a freestanding tub could give you more of a spa-like bathing experience.”
However, if you’re remodeling your existing bathroom and just want to upgrade your tub, you’ll likely need to stick to your original floor plan and make sure your measurements are accurate to ensure your new bathtub fits.
Looking for a cost-effective hack if your existing tub is still in good working order and you just want to change the look? Opt for bathtub liners. Matthew Ferris explains more: “Some homeowners opt for bathtub liners or “bath fitters” instead of a total tub replacement. Those finished liner products generally run $1,800 to $5,200, varying based on quality.”
Bathtub liners can typically be fitted in a day, costing far less than a full tub replacement and giving your tub a fresh look without any of the upheaval. However, if fitted incorrectly, they can be a breeding ground for mold, so it’s best to get a professional to install them to ensure the best results.
How much does a bath fitter cost?
Although it might be tempting to try to fit your new tub yourself to save money, it’s not recommended. As Sam Waring says, “Although a DIY installation will undoubtedly save you money, you will need to have more than a few basic skills and tools to be able to fit your own bathroom. So, to get the best finish and avoid wasting money on materials, it makes sense to hire professional traders.”
A bath fitter will generally cost around $30 per hour. But, the more complex the job – things like changing the size and shape of your bathtub or the location of your bathroom’s plumbing – the more time it will take, increasing your project’s cost.
Matthew Ferris adds to the cost estimates: “Having a new bathtub installed might cost $350 at the very low end or as much as $5,900 for more complex tub setups. Showers can run you anywhere from $365 to $8,000, depending on what you want.”
While the costs can seem intimidating, the investment is more than just how the bathroom looks, as Ferris continues: “It’s about creating a relaxing oasis in your home to unwind after long days. It adds serious value and comfort to your living space too. So while the upfront costs can seem steep, you’re making a solid investment that really pays off.