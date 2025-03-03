How Much Does it Cost to Install a New Bathroom?

If you’re happy with your existing plumbing layout and want to save time and money, remodeling is the way to go. In this scenario, you can simply pick out new fixtures to replace your old pieces, ensuring their sizes are suitable for the space and setup you already have.

But, if you want freedom over your bathroom layout and design and don’t want to be hemmed in by your existing pipework, rebuilding is your best bet – but it understandably comes with a higher price tag. Matthew Ferris continues: “Building an entirely new bathroom gives you a blank slate for the perfect design, but it gets really pricey at $25,000 minimum, up to $75,000 or more for larger, luxury spaces.”

READ MORE: How Much Does a Bath Fitter Cost?

What type of bathroom do you want to install?

If you’re remodeling, you’ll likely replace what you already had, with your bathroom set being swapped for newer installations. But, with rebuilds, you’ll effectively have a clean slate to incorporate the features that best suit your needs, which means your bathroom choices can range from:

Full bathroom: sink/vanity, toilet, tub, and shower

sink/vanity, toilet, tub, and shower Three-quarter bathroom: sink/vanity, toilet, and shower

sink/vanity, toilet, and shower Half bathroom (powder room/guest bathroom): sink/vanity and toilet

sink/vanity and toilet En-suite bathroom (attached to bedroom): sink/vanity, toilet, and shower

sink/vanity, toilet, and shower Jack and Jill bathroom (shared between two bedrooms): double vanity, tub/shower, or combination of the two

“The average cost to remodel a small to medium-sized bathroom lies between $5,000 and $10,000,” HomeAdviceGuide.com‘s Sam Waring tells us. You should be mindful that the further you stretch from your existing plumbing, the higher your project costs will be. Sam continues: “Adding a completely new bathroom to your home can cost up to ten times this amount, depending on whether you’re converting an existing room, converting an attic or basement, or building an extension.”

Cost of materials: What are the price differences between budget and luxury?

Bathroom renovation costs can vary as there are so many individual choices that influence your final project fee. If you opt for bespoke finishes and designer fixtures, your costs will be higher than those associated with off-the-shelf standard materials.

Matthew explains: “Basic tile might only be $20 per square meter, but if you want something really fancy and high-end, you could easily pay over $100 per square meter. Overall, for materials alone, the total range is usually $900 to $2,900, depending on your specific choices.”

If you want a cost-effective bathroom renovation and remodel, try to use your existing plumbing, then give your space an overhaul with updated fixtures and fittings. For those with bigger budgets, rebuilding can give a transformative finish and eliminate awkward layouts, adding value to your home.

Bathroom installation labor costs

Second to your fixtures, labor costs can take up a big chunk of your budget, equivalent to anywhere from 20 to 50% of your total expense. You’ll need a mix of trades to ensure your bathroom renovation is completed accurately and to code, which can include:

Plumber: installs/repairs water supply lines and drains, installs bathroom suite

installs/repairs water supply lines and drains, installs bathroom suite Electrician: installs/repairs electrical cabling to outlets, switches and lighting fixtures

installs/repairs electrical cabling to outlets, switches and lighting fixtures Tile fitter: installs tiles to flooring/walls/shower enclosures

installs tiles to flooring/walls/shower enclosures Carpenter: installs vanities/cabinetry, doors/trims

Rates for these trades can vary between $30/hr and $100/hr. Depending on the scale of your renovation, you may need a project coordinator to oversee the project and organize the different trades, ensuring that all work meets building codes and standards.

Should you consider DIY installation?

Considering the price of labor, it can be tempting to try DIY to cut costs – but with bathroom renovations, it’s not recommended unless you’re skilled in the trade. “Poor fitting can result in water leaks and other damage which can be costly to repair,” Sam Waring tells us.

Matthew Ferris adds to this: “Plumbing and electrical work has to follow strict codes, and mistakes can lead to nightmares down the road with leaks, mold, and other costly damage. DIY also drags out project timelines way longer, especially for newbies. More often than not, trying to cut corners with DIY ends up costing far more in the long run when problems inevitably pop up.”

This said, it is possible to save money on your bathroom installation if you want to tackle some of the easier jobs yourself, such as removing old tiles and painting walls. It’s worth shopping around for the best deals when buying your new fixtures and fittings, taking advantage of seasonal sale periods, and trying to reuse any original materials still in good condition to trim down your overall costs.