Pedestal vs Tower Fan: Which is Right for You?

Most pedestal fans allow their height and angle to be adjusted, offering versatility in how they’re positioned. This means that you can tilt them downwards if you’re sitting, upwards if you’re standing, and towards a bed when you’re asleep. They may also be able to “swing” or oscillate to cover a greater area.

What is a tower fan?

Unlike pedestal fans, tower fans don’t rely on large blades to move the air around. “Tower fans are slim, vertical fans that typically have a rectangular or cylindrical shape,” explains Gunn. “They use a vertical, rotating mechanism to circulate air, often with a sleek design that fits well in tight spaces.”

Tower fans also tend to be lightweight in comparison to pedestal fans, so it’s easier to take them from room to room. Most also have a handle for doing so.

Is there a difference in cooling performance?

“The choice between a pedestal fan and tower fan ultimately comes down to your specific cooling needs, the size of the space, and personal preferences regarding noise level and design,” says Cunningham.

While it depends on the setting, pedestal fans will tend to cool you down faster, whereas the smaller blades of a tower fan produce less airflow.

“Pedestal fans deliver a strong, concentrated airflow and are suitable for cooling large areas quickly,” advises Gunn. “They also have a broad oscillation range, good for covering bigger spaces. Tower fans provide a softer, more dispersed airflow, making them ideal for continuous use.”

Is a tower fan cheaper than a pedestal fan?

Despite tower and pedestal fans working differently, they tend to be fairly similar in price, with entry-level models of both types usually fairly affordable. High-end models with advanced features will cost more, as will models from specific brands. You can spend $40 for a decent yet still affordable fan, or budget up to $200 and beyond for additional features.

“Prices will vary depending on many different variables; but, typically, basic pedestal fans are less expensive than tower fans,” suggests Cunningham.

Tower fan pros and cons

Pros:

Space-saving – Tower fans have a slim design that takes up minimal floor space; they can fit pretty much anywhere. They can also be stored more easily than pedestals.

Gentle airflow – Rather than being buffeted by choppy air, tower fans deliver a soft breeze, making them ideal for all-day use. They can even pull double duty by helping to dry out damp areas of your home over time.

Stylish – As tower fans are compact and unobtrusive, they’re ideal for modern homes. They may also feature sleek digital displays.

Extra functionality – “Many tower fans come with additional features, such as remote controls, timers, air purifiers, ionizers, and digital displays, which enhance a tower fan’s functionality and convenience”, says Angela.

Cons:

Noisy – When using the higher settings, a tower fan can be quite loud, which might make it unsuitable for use in a bedroom or study. Check the noise level on product descriptions, or read reviews to determine whether it might be a problem.

Tricky maintenance – Towers can be more difficult to clean since the fans are internal. Be sure to wipe the outside and dust vents regularly to minimize dust inside.

Pedestal fan pros and cons

Pros:

Adjustable – Pedestal fans can be set at different heights and tilted, too, providing flexibility over the direction of airflow.

Powerful cooling – Large blades deliver a strong, concentrated airflow, suitable for ventilating big areas quickly. They can also be used outdoors if you need a breeze.

Wide coverage – Pedestals usually have a broad rotation range that covers a greater area than an oscillating tower fan.

Easy to clean – Since the blades are accessible once the cover is removed, they can be wiped down to avoid dust accumulating.

Cons:

Storage challenges – Due to the size and configuration of a pedestal fan, they’re bulky and difficult to store when not in use.

Larger footprint – Pedestal fans usually have a crossed base that takes up floor space when in use.

Less attractive – Since their design is more about getting the job done, pedestal fans tend not to focus on style as much as tower fans.