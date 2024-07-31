Can Black Mold Kill You? Discover Whether Black Mold Poses Serious Risks to Your Life

What are the symptoms of black mold exposure?

Reactions to black mold can present in a multitude of ways. An immune reaction often appears first, mimicking allergy symptoms such as itchy and red eyes. People can also experience cold-like symptoms (sneezing, dry cough, a runny or blocked nose, a sore throat), skin issues (rashes and dry or itchy skin), and respiratory issues (a tight chest, wheezing, shortness of breath).

While these symptoms may not sound alarming at first glance, heavy or long-term exposure to black mold can cause serious illness and, in some cases, even death. As a result, it’s important to get out of a mold-affected environment as soon as possible.

What are the signs of mold in your home?

Black mold can also be dangerous for your property, causing serious damage if left unchecked.

Usually a sign of a moisture issue, you’ll see black mold grow on damp surfaces, particularly those made from wood or paper – which makes drywall, wallpaper, wood flooring, and all kinds of wooden furniture susceptible. Black mold also prefers a dark and airless environment, which is the reason it often stays hidden behind walls and baseboards, discovered only after you may already be experiencing symptoms.

Eric Bramlett, realtor and owner of Bramlett Real Estate in Austin has often dealt with black mold. He tells us: “The homeowner of one property had been experiencing fatigue, headaches, and other flu-like symptoms for months, but shrugged it off as stress. It wasn’t until they started finding mold spots throughout the house that they realized something was seriously wrong. Behind the walls, a full-blown black mold infestation had been festering.”

As mentioned, dark spaces with poor ventilation in your home – such as bathrooms and crawl spaces – provide the perfect environment for black mold to grow. If you’re in an area prone to flooding, humidity, or excessive rainfall, keep an eye out for mold growth, particularly in damp basements and attics; these places are often vulnerable to water damage, allowing mold to flourish. It’s also worth checking air conditioning systems regularly in case of any leaks that could lead to mold.

The smell of mold is also a tell-tale sign of its presence: it can cause a musty, earthy, and stale smell. Some have also claimed that it resembles the smell of stale urine.

Eric Bramlett points out: “Any home can be at risk, if water damage or excessive moisture goes unchecked for too long. Even seemingly small patches deserve attention.”

How can you get rid of black mold?

If you find black mold in your home, it needs to be removed promptly and in its entirety.

On non-porous surfaces such as tile, metal, and glass, it’s easier to tackle, since the black mold remains at surface level. Wiping down the surface with vinegar, which is acidic, will kill mold spores.

However, porous surfaces such as wood and drywall will require more attention, since the mold spores will have traveled farther into the material and will simply come back if cleaned only at a surface level. Wood will usually need to be removed entirely or sanded back until dry wood is reached. Removal of mold on porous surfaces will ultimately require the skills of a professional, even more so if the mold-infected area is larger than two square feet.

Read our in-depth guide to getting rid of mold for more detail.

How can you prevent black mold from reappearing?

In terms of prevention, Eric Bramlett recommends promptly repairing any leaks that could cause damp, and adequately ventilating your home as key defenses against black mold. “Regular inspections will also allow you to catch problems early before they spread”, Eric adds.

Keeping humidity at less than 60%, and preventing steam and condensation from building up in your home is paramount. Focus on improving ventilation in any areas that are prone to mold; open up windows and doors to help airflow; use a cooker hood; and make sure the bathroom is well ventilated.